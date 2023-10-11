SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

After a Sunday night scrub in the waning seconds of the countdown, SpaceX may again try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites tonight from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational safety warnings indicate.

SpaceX has yet to make a formal announcement, and the weather forecast is not encouraging. No local sonic booms are expected from this Starlink 6-22 mission attempt.

As a side note, the Falcon 9's first stage booster is slated to make its 14th flight. The workhorse booster is expected to land on a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Teams are evaluating the next available opportunity for this @Starlink launch, the upcoming @NASA Psyche launch on Falcon Heavy has priority this week — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 9, 2023

A brief history: Sunday, SpaceX launch officials scrubbed this Starlink launch with only 23 seconds remaining before liftoff, citing upper-level winds.

Then Monday afternoon, the company announced the mission timetable would be reevaluated in light of the upcoming 10:16 a.m. EDT Thursday launch of NASA's Psyche spacecraft aboard a triple-core SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. That launch is expected to have double sonic booms as the boosters return.

When is today's SpaceX launch?

SpaceX is targeting a window to launch the Starlink 6-22 mission from 7:20 to 11:21 p.m. EDT, a Space Force 45th Weather Squadron forecast indicates.

Space Force: Only 25% chance of 'go' weather

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast only pegs a 25% chance of suitable weather conditions for the Starlink 6-22 mission.

"An area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf of Mexico along a boundary currently stalled across southern Florida. As this system strengthens and moves towards Florida Wednesday, it will lift the boundary northwards as a warm front," the launch forecast said.

"This will create overspreading rain and thunderstorms across Central Florida and the Spaceport," the forecast said.

Of note: upper-level wind shear risk is rated at "low to moderate."

SpaceX launch tonight: Here's everything you need to know

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 will host.

The payload is the company's next batch of 22 Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory, threading between Florida and the Bahamas.

If it launches on time, it will mark the Space Coast's 55th launch this year.

No local sonic booms will occur with this mission.

The 130-foot first stage booster will target a drone ship landing about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

When is the next launch from Florida's Space Coast?

SpaceX teams are preparing for the upcoming Thursday morning launch of NASA's Psyche spacecraft aboard a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's Psyche mission is schedule for launch no earlier than 10:16 a.m. EDT Thursday from pad 39A.

The Psyche spacecraft will spend nearly six years journeying about 2.2 billion miles to reach the metallic asteroid of the same name, which orbits the sun within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

After a July 2029 rendezvous, the spacecraft will orbit, map and study the asteroid for 26 months.

When is the next SpaceX Starlink launch from the Cape?

Future SpaceX Starlink missions are expected to launch soon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but the company hasn't yet announced when the next mission is targeted for liftoff. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

