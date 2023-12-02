SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day — for a second straight evening!

After postponing its Friday night launch attempt, SpaceX is now targeting 11 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the payload fairings atop the 230-foot rocket.

If delays ensue, backup launch opportunities will remain available through 11:59 p.m. EST, SpaceX announced.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Countdown Timer

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted at the top of this page.

However, clouds over the Cape may interfere with the launch attempt.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron launch forecast only pegged the odds of "go for launch" weather at 40% for both Friday and Saturday nights.

Teams are keeping an eye on weather conditions for liftoff, which are currently 40% favorable — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2023

More: Mysterious military X-37B space plane to launch on Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center

For the latest launch schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch tonight: Here's what to know before liftoff from the Cape