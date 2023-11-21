SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting an 11:01 p.m. EST Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the 230-foot rocket's payload fairing. If delays arise, backup launch opportunities are available until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Space Force: 90% to 75% odds of 'go' weather

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 90% chance of "go" weather at the beginning of the 4-hour launch window, decreasing to 75% by the time it expires.

Primary weather concern: thick cloud layers.

"For the primary launch window, the initial cloud cover is expected to be too high and cold for concern at window open, but chances will increase for warmer clouds to move in further into the window posing an increasing Thick Cloud Layers concern," the squadron's forecast said.

