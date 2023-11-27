SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting a window from 11 p.m. overnight to 3:31 a.m. EST Tuesday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings indicate.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the payload fairings atop the 230-foot rocket.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Space Force: 90% odds of early 'go' weather

In its launch forecast, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron pegged the chance of "go for launch" weather at 90% early during tonight's window, decreasing to 80% as the evening wears on and cool, dry air filters in from the northwest.

"(Sunday), models are indicating that these upper-level clouds will likely increase in coverage and thickness as the window progresses. If the bases get low enough, this could be a Thick Cloud Layers Rule concern," the forecast said.

"However, since these clouds will be associated with the jet stream instead of thunderstorms, there is more leniency in the rule to allow for a lower base without causing a violation," the forecast said.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites lifts off early Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

