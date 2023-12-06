SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting 11:01p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Should delays arise, backup launch opportunities remain available until 2:59 a.m. EST Thursday, SpaceX announced.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the nose cone atop the 230-foot rocket.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ after liftoff.

Space Force forecast: 95% 'go' weather

In a positive-for-launch development, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast calls for 95% "go for launch" conditions.

The 45th Weather Squadron does warn of a low to moderate risk of upper-level wind shear. Liftoff winds could clock in at 20 to 25 mph as measured 200 feet above the ground.

"A secondary push of cold air will filter into the area (Wednesday), bringing clear skies and a stronger pressure gradient over the Space Coast," the forecast said.

"This will result in gusty surface winds through tomorrow evening which will slowly diminish through the launch window, so Liftoff Winds remain the only concern," the forecast said.

