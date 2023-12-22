SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting a 4½-hour window — extending from 11 p.m. to 3:31 a.m. EST Saturday — to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a Federal Aviation Administration navigational warning shows.

What's more, tonight's liftoff will mark the record-extending 70th orbital launch this year from the Cape Canaveral military facility and NASA's Kennedy Space Center next door.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. No local sonic booms are expected.

After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean 8½ minutes after liftoff.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts a 70% chance of "go for launch" weather early during tonight's launch window, decreasing to 60% by the end of the window.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted at the top of this page.

More: Florida's Space Coast reaches a milestone 69 rocket launches this year. See how SpaceX's Starlink is driving the record up

For the latest launch schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch tonight: Here's what to know before liftoff from the Cape