SpaceX launch tonight: After Saturday scrub, everything to know about Starlink mission

It's launch day again — after a Saturday night scrub!

SpaceX is now targeting 7:27 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron pegs the odds of "go for launch" weather at 80%, with thick cloud layers posing the primary risk.

SpaceX did not publicly announce why Saturday's Starlink 6-37 mission was postponed.

No local sonic booms are expected tonight. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

