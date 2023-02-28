SpaceX launches 21 second-generation satellites
SpaceX on Monday launched 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. (Feb 27)
SpaceX on Monday launched 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. (Feb 27)
SpaceX is set to launch 21 miniaturized versions of its next generation Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit later today. The V2 Mini, as SpaceX calls it, is a compact version of the one the company is hoping to launch with its upcoming Starship rocket.
China has threatened to block Elon Musk’s Starlink with a rival fleet of 13,000 satellites amid claims they pose a potential military threat and could spy on the Communist country.
SpaceX launched Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:13 p.m. EST Monday, Feb. 27.
SpaceX sent the first of a new generation of Starlink internet satellites toward orbit in a gorgeous sunset liftoff from Florida on Monday evening (Feb. 27).
A SpaceX rocket is set to launch a four-man crew to the International Space Station early Monday. Mark Strassmann has more.
The Biden administration remains supportive of gain-of-function research despite the potential risks as long as that research is pursued in a safe and transparent manner, explained National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday.
SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from Florida’s Space Coast.
BARA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Atop a police outpost in northwest Pakistan, Faizanullah Khan stands behind a stack of sandbags and peers through the sight of an anti-aircraft gun, scanning the terrain along the unofficial boundary with the country's restive former tribal areas. On this cold and rainy February morning, he was looking not for aircraft but for Islamist fighters behind attacks against his force, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial police. The outpost is one of dozens that provide defence against militants waging a fresh assault on Pakistan's police from hideouts in the border region adjoining Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
This equipment stock checks all the boxes, striking a great balance between offense, defense, growth, and value.
Mike Wilson, the chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley, was the No. 1-ranked portfolio strategist on Wall Street last year. As many analysts remained bullish on the market exiting 2021, Wilson warned that rising interest rates and slower economic growth would lead to a tough year, and boy was he right.
“There’s no foreign leader who’s watched more carefully Vladimir Putin’s experience in Ukraine, the evolution of the war, than Xi Jinping has,” William Burns said.
The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday, as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.
‘The stakes are actually quite large’: Up to $20,000 in student-debt relief per borrower will be on line this week.
Bleacher Report named a dream offseason trade for the Ravens
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station's next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EST (0645 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Soldiers are engaged brutal fighting, which is taking a toll on troops and civilians in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference this week, a person familiar with his planning tells NBC News.
Hundreds of Irvine Unified School District students are stranded at science camps in San Bernardino County due to heavy snowfall in the area, and efforts are underway to get them home.
"I didn't get sick the entire time I filmed, but the day that I finished, I ended up in the emergency room," the actor shared at the SAG Awards.
Red Bull might be considering a massive change for its second Formula 1 team, Scuderia AlphaTauri. German racing publication Auto Motor und Sport reported that the energy drink goliath is considering either moving the team from Italy to England or selling the team to a party already interested in joining the world championship. Red Bull is primarily aiming to reduce its overall F1 operating costs. The company no longer finds it financially prudent to enter two nearly independent F1 teams.