South China Morning Post

Taiwan is holding out bigger hopes of taking part in next month's World Health Assembly (WHA), as international support for the self-ruled island grows amid a wave of anti-Beijing sentiment. Taiwan had observer status at the WHA - the governing body of the World Health Organization (WHO) - from 2009-2016, when relations were warmer with Beijing. It has been seeking to return in that role since 2017, but those efforts have been blocked by Beijing under its one-China policy that sees Taiwan as bre