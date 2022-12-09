SpaceX launches 40 OneWeb internet relay satellites

William Harwood
·3 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted 40 OneWeb broadband relay satellites into orbit Thursday, helping the London-based company expand its fleet in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, western sanctions and Russia's subsequent cancellation of previously planned Soyuz launches.

Roaring to life at 5:27 p.m. EST, the Falcon 9 streaked away to the south from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, boosting the OneWeb satellites into an initial polar orbit. The 325-pound relay stations were deployed in three batches starting about one hour after liftoff.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center carrying 40 OneWeb internet satellites. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are deploying space-based broadband relay satellites, but the companies are targeting different segments of the communications marketplace with the former selling Starlink service direct to consumers while the latter focuses on government agencies and businesses. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center carrying 40 OneWeb internet satellites. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are deploying space-based broadband relay satellites, but the companies are targeting different segments of the communications marketplace with the former selling Starlink service direct to consumers while the latter focuses on government agencies and businesses. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

The Falcon 9's first stage, meanwhile, completed its fourth flight with a double sonic boom and a picture-perfect return to landing on a concrete pad at the nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was the company's 55th launch so far this year, its 188th Falcon 9 flight overall, and its 154th successful booster recovery.

While SpaceX's fast-growing Starlink system also provides space-based broadband internet services, Massimiliano Ladovaz, OneWeb's chief technology officer, had nothing but praise for the California rocket builder, saying the two companies are targeting different segments of the data communications marketplace.

"It's incredible what SpaceX can achieve in such a short amount of time," he told Spaceflight Now. "The launch people are really focused on getting the job done. We have very good relations with SpaceX in general. We're not competing in the same markets, this is about, really, cooperation."

While SpaceX is launching thousands of Starlink internet satellites, OneWeb plans a fleet of "just" 648 higher-altitude relay stations. With Thursday's launch, the constellation grew to 504 satellites, with four more launches planned to complete the fleet — three aboard Falcon 9s and one atop an Indian GSLV Mark 3 rocket.

Released into an initial 373-mile-high orbit tilted 87 degrees to the equator, the 40 satellites launched Thursday will use onboard xenon ion thrusters to reach their operational altitude of about 745 miles.

A dramatic long-range tracking camera view of the Falcon 9 second stage heading to orbit (lower center) on the power of its single engine while the first stage restarts three engines (upper center) to reverse course and begin heading back for landing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. / Credit: SpaceX
A dramatic long-range tracking camera view of the Falcon 9 second stage heading to orbit (lower center) on the power of its single engine while the first stage restarts three engines (upper center) to reverse course and begin heading back for landing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. / Credit: SpaceX

OneWeb already was providing service to government agencies, businesses and internet service providers in Alaska, Canada and northern Europe. Thursday's flight was "very, very important for us because it's going to allow us to increase significantly the coverage of our service," Ladovaz said.

"Basically, with this launch, we'll be able to cover ... the entire United States and up (north) and half of Australia down and South America."

It hasn't been easy.

Last March, OneWeb was gearing up to launch 36 satellites aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket when the Ukraine invasion triggered harsh western sanctions. In retaliation, Russia demanded that OneWeb cut its ties with the British government, which is a partial owner of the company.

OneWeb refused, and Russia confiscated the satellites awaiting launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. OneWeb then scrambled to build replacements and booked its next flight on an Indian GSLV that successfully flew in October. Thursday's SpaceX launch was the second since OneWeb and Russia parted ways.

One silver lining to the launch shuffle: the team that builds the OneWeb satellites at a small factory just outside the Kennedy Space Center did not have to watch the Thursday flight on the internet. For the first time, they could watch their satellites fly in person.

Bernie Sanders adviser on a possible 2024 run and changes to the Democrats' primary calendar

Female skydivers set world record in midair

Céline Dion announces diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launches internet satellites for competitor

    SpaceX on Thursday launched internet satellites for a competitor. It stepped in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (Dec. 8)

  • Updates: SpaceX launched 40 OneWeb satellites and landed Falcon 9 booster at the Cape

    SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket and 40 OneWeb satellites from Kennedy Space Center at 5:27 p.m. ET on Thurs., Dec. 8,

  • Rare Apollo mission moon rock back in Cyprus after 50 years

    Half a century after U.S. astronauts brought it back from the moon’s surface, a minute piece of extraterrestrial rock has finally reached its intended destination, the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus. The 1.1 gram piece of moon rock was on display Thursday at an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last of the U.S. manned lunar missions, and the Artemis spacecraft that’s now orbiting the moon. “We have the moon rock, which we feel is perfect timing because it’s 50 years after it was brought to Earth,” said George Danos, president of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization which is hosting the exhibit.

  • How Seychelles ocean plants could help tackle climate change

    Seychelles is one of the first countries to map its seagrasses nationwide, which are a huge store of carbon.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

    Refusing to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and traveled across his war-torn nation, the publication noted in bestowing its annual title. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

  • Children 6 Months — 5 Years Old Cleared for COVID Booster

    Children six months to five years old are now cleared to receive their Covid booster shot, the US Food and Drug Administration announced today, Dec. 8. The boosters are specifically for children who initially received doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The updated vaccines, the updated COVID-19 boosters — which The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending for most adults and some children in September 2022 — add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition.

  • Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison, heads home to U.S.

    American basketball star Brittney Griner headed home Thursday night, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes.

  • House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden

    The measure is likely to be one of the last significant legislative accomplishments from the Democratic-led House.

  • Key SpaceX Launches Back on Track After Unexplained Delays

    Better late than never, but it appears that SpaceX is set to launch a batch of OneWeb internet satellites to Earth orbit and the private Japanese Hakuto-R mission to the Moon, along with a NASA water-hunting probe.

  • How "Boy in the Box" mystery will help solve other cases

    Forensic genetic genealogy helped Philadelphia police break new ground in the decades-old "Boy in the Box" mystery on Thursday, identifying the unknown child as Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

  • Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'

    A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.

  • Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations

    Nick Carter was sued for sexual battery by a woman who claims he assaulted her after a concert in 2001

  • EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack

    The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect’s assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity and pronouns — and some sensitive questions around them — back in the spotlight. Respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused of a heinous act, nonbinary people and advocates say. Critics of nontraditional gender identities — that is, of people who do not identify strictly as man or woman, boy or girl — often ridicule the use of gender-neutral pronouns such as they/them, and the notion that Aldrich may be using them as some sort of stunt or potential legal defense has been an undercurrent in the legal handling and media coverage of the case.

  • 4 More REITs Hit New Yearly Lows

    Worries about whether the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest rate hikes are taking a toll on a few real estate investment trusts (REITs). These four interest-sensitive REITs dropped to new 52-week lows as the sector continues to suffer from the more-sellers-than-buyers problem. Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) buys, develops and manages office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles and Honolulu. With a market capitalization of $2.7 billion, the stock trades with a price-earnings (

  • Another North Carolina power substation was disabled before the Moore County attack

    Authorities are not saying if the incidents could be related.

  • Russia causes over UAH 100 billion in damage to environment in Kharkiv Oblast

    YANA OSADCHA - THURSDAY, 8 DECEMBER 2022 The amount of damage caused by Russia to the environment in Kharkiv Oblast reaches over UAH 100 billion [roughly US$2,734,590,000 - ed.]. Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office Quote: "The military actions conducted by the Russian Federation cause irreparable damage to the environment and have created numerous consequences for the environment.

  • The Morning After: San Francisco reverses approval of lethal police robots

    The top news stories today: San Francisco reverses approval of lethal police robots, Microsoft vows to bring 'Call of Duty' to Nintendo consoles, A Chinese smartphone has a pop-out portrait lens for 'pure' bokeh.

  • 'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

    The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent a resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Renner saying he needs to focus on his upcoming trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 11. “Now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district,” said Harding, who represented a two-county area in the north-central portion of the state that includes Ocala.

  • Splashdown! Here's how NASA will recover the Artemis I Orion capsule in the Pacific Ocean

    The Orion recovery team includes Navy amphibious specialists, NASA engineers and techs, Air Force weather specialists and Lockheed Martin personnel.

  • Tutankhamun’s face revealed for the first time

    Tutankhamun’s face has been revealed for the first time thanks to a sculptor who worked with Prince Philip.