SpaceX launches 45th Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 45th mission for the Starlink internet constellation on Friday, May 6, 2022. Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A hosted the launch and the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship recovered the rocket.

