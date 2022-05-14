SpaceX launches 47th Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 47th batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 47th batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
The attack line may be something MAGA Republicans want to embrace, just as they did when Hillary Clinton called them a "basket of deplorables" in 2016.
The Browns’ 2022 schedule contains no clues regarding any eventual Deshaun Watson suspension. That’s apparently because the folks responsible for making the schedule have no clue what’s going to happen with an eventual Deshaun Watson suspension. Along with the rest of us. NFL V.P. of broadcast scheduling Mike North appeared with Adam Schein on SiriusXM [more]
Iryna Balachuk - Friday, 13 May 2022, 19:14 The Russian occupying forces continue their offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone, launching missile strikes on industrial infrastructure and firing on civilian targets in Ukraine.
According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, farmers cultivated about 117 million tons of bananas in 2019—but about 50 million tons ended up as waste.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be creating a Spider-Man plot hole due to its use of Earth-616 as the main universe designation.
Titan looks suspiciously like our own planet when you observe it. However, Saturn’s moon and our own Earth couldn’t be any more different. Where landscapes are made of silicate-based sediments on Earth, many believe Titan’s landscapes are made of solid organic compounds. As such, they should be much more fragile than Earth’s. A new study … The post Astronomers might’ve discovered why Saturn’s moon Titan looks like Earth appeared first on BGR.
“Obviously, we wouldn't break a pristine cultural artifact just for a TikTok video.”View Entire Post ›
The massive sharks lived millions of years ago.
You’ll want to look to the night sky this weekend to check out the first lunar eclipse of the year.
A Falcon 9 rocket launch lifted off shortly after 3 p.m. Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base outside Lompoc.
Conditions should be mostly solid for the weekend launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, a mission flying during primetime Saturday.
A research team out of the University of Florida sprouted the greens using 50-year-old lunar soil—and were shocked by the results.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe and parts of the US are set for a sweltering and dry summer this year, posing risks for crops and boosting demand for energy for cooling at a time when prices of commodities are already running high. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Bill
Follows the crew of the not-so-functional exploratory ship in the Earth's interstellar fleet, 300 years in the future.
Sagittarius A* is massive and massively important
ISTANBUL — Mass dolphin deaths have scientists worried that pollution from Russia’s war in Ukraine could have lasting impacts on ecosystems in the region.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California on Friday. (May 13)
With Earth's natural resources running out, people are looking to mineral-rich asteroids to meet demand.
The research is an important step towards making long-terms stays on the moon possible.
AccuWeather's Adam del Rosso spoke with NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins as she becomes a member of the Crew 4 astronauts aboard the International Space Station.