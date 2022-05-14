SpaceX launches 47th Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 47th batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

