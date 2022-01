SYFY

The Sun flies solo through the galaxy, the nearest star to us over 40 trillion kilometers away. But that's not the case for all stars. Many are in clusters, thousands of stars in close proximity, so close encounters are actually common. But if you rewind the clock, you'll realize those stars formed in that cluster, so there would inevitably be near stellar passes even when some of the stars are still shrouded in the huge disk of gas and dust from which they form. Another star breezing by would g