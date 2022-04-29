SpaceX launches 53 more Starlinks

William Harwood
·1 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted 53 Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit Friday using a first stage that helped launch the first commercial crew to the International Space Station just three weeks ago.

It was the fastest launch-to-launch turnaround yet for SpaceX's reusable boosters, helping the California rocket builder chalk up a record sixth Falcon 9 flight in one month, its 17th so far this year and its 151st overall.

The rocket's latest mission got underway at 5:27 p.m. EDT when the first stage's nine engines ignited with a burst of flame, throttled up to 1.7 million pounds of thrust and pushed the slender rocket skyward from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, using a first stage that helped launch a commercial crew to the International Space Station just 21 days ago, blasts off on its fifth flight Friday, helping boost 53 Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, using a first stage that helped launch a commercial crew to the International Space Station just 21 days ago, blasts off on its fifth flight Friday, helping boost 53 Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

Making its fifth flight, the booster propelled the Falcon 9 out of the dense lower atmosphere before the engines shut down and the stage fell away, handing off to the Falcon 9's second stage and its single vacuum-rated engine.

While the second stage continued the climb to orbit, the first stage guided itself to a picture-perfect touchdown on an off-shore landing barge eight minutes and 24 seconds after liftoff. Launch and landing came just 21 days after the booster helped propel the Axiom-1 commercial space station mission into orbit on April 8.

The second stage completed two engine firings to reach the desired orbit and about one hour after launch, the 53 Starlink satellites were released to fly on their own.

SpaceX has now launched 2,441 Starlink internet relay stations as the company builds out a globe-spanning constellation of broadband satellites, providing relatively high-speed internet to customers around the world. SpaceX has regulatory approval to launch thousands more.

Judge denies Trump bid to overturn contempt order

FDA sets meetings on COVID vaccines for young kids

China imposes strict COVID protocols in Beijing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Mars helicopter discovers 'alien' wreckage on the Red Planet

    On a routine mission to take aerial photographs of the Red Planet, the Mars helicopter Ingenuity captured something unusual. In one of its photographs, scientists could see what looked like a landing capsule, a supersonic parachute, and other debris scattered across the Martian landscape. All the evidence pointed to the wreckage being from some sort of spacecraft, and as it turns out, the evidence was right. "Technically, this *is* the wreckage of a flying saucer that crashed on Mars that belong

  • James Webb Space Telescope in final stretch

    The $10bn successor to Hubble is fully focussed and aligned. It's close now to starting work.

  • Watch Rocket Lab try to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter

    The Electron rocket will be carrying 34 satellites for commercial operators, bringing Rocket Lab’s total number of satellites launched to 146.

  • Otherworldly blue lights in space are no longer shrouded in mystery

    Flashes of blue lighting up the void sound like special effects in a sci-fi movie that almost certainly involves aliens, but what they actually are may be even more bizarre than that. Strange phenomena can surround stars that go supernova when they collapse in on themselves. They aren’t the alien explosives that bombarded Earth (but still didn’t scare Bruce Campbell) in the 2005 SYFY (Formerly Sci Fi Channel) original movie Alien Apocalypse, but the blue ghosts seen in the wake of distant explod

  • Like the Idea of Asteroid Mining? Be Careful What You Wish For

    In 2020, newspaper headlines around the world exploded with the news that NASA had discovered a "failed planet" in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. But even in 2016, it was clear there were lots of other options for mining in the asteroid belt, yielding additional quadrillions' worth of iron, nickel, and other valuable metals.

  • Weather looks good for SpaceX's next Florida launch to kick off weekend

    Weather conditions look favorable for the Space Coast's next launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, this time with another batch of Starlink satellites.

  • Mississippi residents felt shaking and heard loud booms. It was a fireball flying at 55,000 mph.

    Bill Cooke said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration picked up the fireball on its satellites 22,000 miles out in space.

  • 'A tipping point': Arizona universities join forces to map the deadly Valley fever fungus

    Arizona has made a historic $3.3 million investment into preventing, treating and researching Valley fever, a potentially fatal fungal disease.

  • Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur

    A team of Argentine paleontologists digging in Patagonia have discovered the remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the raptor family ever recorded. The dinosaur, a new species named Maip macrothorax, was between nine and 10 meters (29.5 and 32.8 feet) long, while other "megaraptors" were no longer than nine meters, said one of the scientists who participated in the discovery, Mauro Aranciaga Rolando. "This animal is very large in size and we were able to recover a lot of remains," Aranciaga Rolando told Reuters on Wednesday, when the fossils were shown at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Argentine Museum in capital Buenos Aires.

  • Revolutionary find: 19 cannons in river likely sunk in 1779

    A warehouse along the Savannah River is holding historical treasures that evidence suggests remained lost for more than 240 years — a cache of 19 cannons that researchers suspect came from British ships scuttled to the river bottom during the American Revolution. Archaeologists guessed they were possibly leftover relics from a sunken Confederate gunship excavated a few years earlier in the same area, said Andrea Farmer, an archaeologist for the Army Corps of Engineers. Further research indicates they're likely almost a century older and sank during the buildup to the Revolutionary War's bloody siege of Savannah in 1779.

  • SpaceX capsule carrying latest astronaut crew arrives at ISS

    STORY: Rendezvous of the Crew Dragon capsule with the station less than 16 hours after launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked one of the fastest flights by Elon Musk's SpaceX to the ISS from liftoff to docking, NASA webcast commentators said.The fully automated docking took place at about 7:37 p.m. EDT (2337 GMT) while the Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Freedom, and the space station were flying about 260 miles (420 km) above the central Pacific Ocean, according to NASA.The Freedom crew consists of three American NASA astronauts - flight commander Kjell Lindgren, 49; mission pilot Bob Hines, 47; and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, 33 - as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 45, of the European Space Agency (ESA).SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc who on Monday clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter. It has now launched seven human spaceflights over the past two years.

  • Russian cosmonauts at ISS conduct 7-hour spacewalk

    STORY: Artemyev and Matveev, engineers from Roscosmos, exited the Russian module Poisk at around 1500 GMT for a seven-hour excursion.The main tasks of the spacewalk included the removal and jettison of thermal blankets covering the arm and the release of launch locks of it.Footage distributed by NASA showed cosmonauts waving goodbye to the thermal blankets as they tossed them onto the space. According to NASA, they won't interfere with the station's orbit at any point.During a first spacewalk back on April 18, the cosmonauts installed and connected a control panel for the European robotic arm, a 37-foot-long manipulator system mounted to the Nauka module.The arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the ISS.This was the fifth spacewalk in Artemyev’s career and the second for Matveev, as well as the 250th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

  • Life’s blueprint may have come from asteroids, new discovery shows

    Scientists have made another startling discovery on asteroids. According to new analysis, scientists have discovered the last two of five informational units of DNA and RNA that had yet to be found in meteorites. Previously many believed that DNA formation in meteorites was unlikely. However, this new discovery shows that all of life’s blueprints can … The post Life’s blueprint may have come from asteroids, new discovery shows appeared first on BGR.

  • India’s extreme heat wave is thwarting Modi’s plan to “feed the world”

    India has been experiencing relentless heat waves for the second month in a row. A low yield, coupled with rising food inflation, would force the government to prioritise domestic consumption over exports, potentially tripping up prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent offer to help feed the world. After its hottest March in 122 years, India is now experiencing its hottest April in over a century.

  • A NASA helicopter took photos of wreckage from a rover that landed on Mars. It's yet another example of how humans are polluting other worlds.

    The 4-pound chopper, the first aircraft to take flight on another world, snapped pictures of the Perseverance rover's discarded landing gear.

  • Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

    Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, poodles or schnauzers, for example, aren't supported by science, according to a new study. “There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual,” said study co-author and University of Massachusetts geneticist Elinor Karlsson.

  • 50 years on, Apollo 16 moonwalker still 'excited' by space

    Fifty years after his Apollo 16 mission to the moon, retired NASA astronaut Charlie Duke says he's ready for the U.S. to get back to lunar exploration. Part of that effort, Duke said Friday, will come in the form of the Artemis program, which includes NASA’s upcoming flight to the moon using its new Space Launch System rocket. “With Artemis, NASA is going to be focused on deep space, to the moon and beyond, and I’m excited about that,” Duke told The Associated Press in an interview in Columbia.

  • Japanese toymaker introduces mini lunar exploration robot

    STORY: This space exploration robot was created by a Japanese toymaker in partnership with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ‘Sora-Q’ will be sent to the moon to take pictures and transmit images back to earthIt is a hand-sized sphere weighing only about 9 ouncesmade from a special type of aluminum and plasticthat can withstand the harsh temperature difference on the moonSource: JAXAwhich can swing between -274F and 230FToymaker Tomy says experience making children’s toys helped the process[Kenta Hashiba, Company Sora-Q developer / Tomy]"We started this thinking that our technology to make toys can be utilised for space exploration. Now that this lunar robot is going to space, we hope more people, especially children, can feel closer and will develop interest in space."

  • Don't judge a dog by its cover: New research gives insight into canine behavior

    Breed type explains just 9 percent of variation in behavior of dogs, according to a new study that looked at the DNA of more than 2,000 dogs.

  • Rise and shine early this weekend to see Jupiter and Venus close enough to touch

    Get out before sunrise on Saturday and Sunday, to see a bright, beautiful planetary conjunction.