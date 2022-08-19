SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Friday and carried 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit (Aug.19)
Occupying Russian forces in Mariupol are attempting to send stolen metal products to Russia, the Mariupol City Council reported on Aug. 18.
Citywide tenant union KC Tenants released early findings from a housing affordability survey that found many tenants in city neighborhoods are spending more than half of their income on housing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Turkey's leader and the chief of the U.N. in western Ukraine, far from the war's front lines.
Defense cries foul over time limits in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial.
And, if he does, would Republicans pick him as their nominee?
House Democrats asked social media platforms to turn over information about threats to federal law enforcement officials and how they combat the violent posts, according to letters sent to eight companies Friday. House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) demanded Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram…
Bob reviews earnings from Applied Materials and Deere & Co.
Evoke scents of vanilla, guava and more with these best-selling candles for under $15.
"Forever chemicals" used in daily items like nonstick pans have long been linked to serious health issues –- a result of their toxicity and extreme resistance to being broken down as waste products.
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified Thursday in a prison courtroom in the capital for the first time in her official secrets case, a legal official said. Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the military ousted her government last year, is being tried in Naypyitaw with Australian economist Sean Turnell and three former Cabinet members on the same charge, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Suu Kyi denied all the accusations in the case against her and pleaded not guilty, said the legal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information.
Torrential rain hit parts of New Zealand for a fourth day on Friday, forcing hundreds of people from their homes as rivers overflowed their banks and waterlogged ground becomes unstable. Nelson, on the north coast of the South Island, has been worst affected with more than 400 homes evacuated and some declared uninhabitable because of the rains. "The damage I saw in Nelson was heartbreaking and I think we are years away from a recovery," Alec Louverdis, group controller for Nelson Tasman Civil Defence, told a news conference.
Japan's growing trade deficit could mean the Bank of Japan soon becomes powerless to rescue the country's currency.
A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, a decision that has drawn growing global condemnation. Activists and lawyers consider the sentence against Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and a researcher at Leeds University in Britain, shocking even by Saudi standards of justice. Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before she planned to return to the United Kingdom, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based human rights group.
You may think that drinking water and minding your business is the best wellness practice.
A woman walks by large signs that read 'Bravery is Ukrainian brand' in Kyiv. Oleksii Chumachenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesWhen a preview of Vogue’s October 2022 cover story on Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska hit Twitter on July 26, 2022, reactions on social media were swift and polarized. Some critics said that a photo shoot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for a fashion magazine was a “bad idea” and glamorized war. Others lauded the magazine and Ukraine’s first lady for
The New York Giants have been hit hard by a run of injuries for the team's centers. Coach Brian Daboll said Friday the Giants will not have starter Jon Feliciano (strained muscle) and backups Ben Bredeson (elbow), Garrett McGhin (strained muscle), Jamil Douglas (ankle) and Shane Lemieux (foot) when they host Cincinnati in their second preseason game Sunday night.
Derrick Henry has been a workhorse during his football career.
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, urged chief executives to act fast in letters addressed to eight internet companies, including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc. and TikTok. The requests come more than a week after a Columbus man was shot dead in a standoff with police after he tried to breach an FBI building in Ohio.
Over 650 workers at Google owner Alphabet Inc are demanding it offer abortion benefits to contractors, suspend donations to anti-abortion politicians and better protect users from abortion-related disinformation and police requests. The demands were sent this week in a petition to executives seen by Reuters. Google declined to comment on the petition, which the Alphabet Workers Union group organized.
