SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink internet satellites

William Harwood

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites early Thursday in the first of two back-to-back Falcon 9 flights to put 120 broadband relay stations into orbit in a little more than one day.

The company's 18th dedicated Starlink mission shot away from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 1:19 a.m. EST, shattering the deep overnight calm with a thundering roar and a burst of sky-lighting flame from the booster's nine first stage engines.

A time exposure captures the sky-lighting path of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink internet satellites as it climbs away from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, passing just to the left of a rising (and over-exposed) gibbous moon. The white lights directly below the left end of the arc are from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center where another Falcon 9 stands poised for launch Friday morning to put another 60 Starlinks into orbit. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A time exposure captures the sky-lighting path of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink internet satellites as it climbs away from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, passing just to the left of a rising (and over-exposed) gibbous moon. The white lights directly below the left end of the arc are from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center where another Falcon 9 stands poised for launch Friday morning to put another 60 Starlinks into orbit. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

Making it's fifth flight, the first stage boosted the craft out of the dense lower atmosphere before falling away and successfully landing on an off-shore drone ship to chalk up SpaceX's 74th booster recovery. The stage flew on its previous mission just 27 days ago, the fastest turn-around yet for a refurbished Falcon 9 booster.

The rocket's second stage engine, meanwhile, fired twice to put the payload in the desired orbit. About an hour after launch, all 60 Starlink satellites were released in a single batch, slowly spreading apart as they drifted away. On-board thrusters will be used to nudge the spacecraft into their operational orbits.

Liftoff from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. / Credit: SpaceX webcast
Liftoff from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. / Credit: SpaceX webcast

The launch, SpaceX's fourth flight so far this year, boosted the total number of Starlinks put into orbit to date to 1,085, with another 60 set for launch from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Friday morning at 5:14. The 27 hours and 55 minutes separating the two launches is believed to be the shortest gap between two Cape Canaveral orbit-class missions in four decades.

SpaceX has regulatory approval to launch thousands of Starlinks in multiple orbital planes to provide continuous space-based internet connectivity to commercial users anywhere in the world. The company currently is testing the service across the northern United States and Canada.

Tech experts on how to fix the internet

Biden on COVID relief plan: "I think we'll get some Republicans"

Myanmar charges deposed leader following military coup

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene raises $325,000 as top Republican defends her for ‘denouncing QAnon’

    Greene had made a fundraising pitch after a resolution was passed on Tuesday calling for the Republican to be stripped of her committee assignments

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

    Iran on Thursday received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East. The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines which arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport from Moscow, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Also Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia.

  • West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

    The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATO's top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the centre of its strategy since 2018, even though U.S. defence spending outstrips that of Moscow and Beijing. In 2018, China and Russia held their largest-ever joint military exercises, featuring 300,000 Russian troops.

  • Can diplomacy deter Iranian nuclear ambitions a second time?

    Biden pledges to lift sanctions if Iran curbs its nuclear program, only months away from a nuclear bomb, but neither Iran nor Israel seems convinced.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Britain urges flexibility ahead of U.N. Cyprus talks

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for flexibility and compromise ahead of a fresh bid by the United Nations to heal the decades-old division of Cyprus, a dispute harming ties between Turkey and Greece and energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean. Raab represents one of three guarantor countries under a convoluted treaty which granted Cyprus independence in 1960. He and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey are expected to attend a three-day summit the United Nations will call in early March on the future of Cypriot reunification talks.

  • Salmond brands Sturgeon's government 'a disgrace' over claims it hid evidence

    Alex Salmond has branded Nicola Sturgeon's government "a disgrace" and accused her officials of systematic dishonesty and obstruction during a probe into sexual misconduct claims against him. In written evidence to the Holyrood committee investigating the botched Scottish Government investigation into two complaints of sexual harassment, he also repeated his claim that Ms Sturgeon had offered to interfere in the probe on his behalf. If proven, the allegation would contradict Ms Sturgeon’s statements to Holyrood, in which she has repeatedly denied offering to meddle in the investigation to help her former mentor. Written evidence provided by Mr Salmond, in advance of his highly anticipated return to Holyrood as a witness next week, was published on Wednesday. Mr Salmond claims that compromising evidence was repeatedly withheld from his legal team as he sought to challenge the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government process in court. He also states it was a “fact” that the government only conceded the case after its external counsel threatened to resign if it did not do so. A senior Scottish Government source responded to the 21-page submission by accusing Mr Salmond of "contradictions and incoherence". Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after he won his judicial review against the civil service probe, and claimed more than £750,000 of taxpayers’ money in total was spent fighting his case. He was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial, following a separate criminal investigation.

  • 9 Floral Boutiques That Literally Deliver Romance on Valentine’s Day

    Don’t get up; these flowers will come directly to youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Alexei Navalny sends 'heart' messages to wife Yulia

    A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday (February 2) after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened for time he had served earlier under house arrest.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested at the Russian border on Jan. 17 after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.Navalny's lawyer said the opposition politician would appeal against the ruling.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • South Korea's Moon pledges to upgrade alliance with U.S. in call with Biden

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in pledged on Thursday to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States and prepare a comprehensive North Korea strategy in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Moon's office said. The call comes as Moon, who had offered to be a mediator between the United States and North Korea, faces the challenge of getting the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.

  • Austin orders military leaders to address extremism in ranks

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering military leaders to spend time talking to their troops about extremism in the ranks, after a number of former and current military members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Austin met with all of the military service chiefs and secretaries on Wednesday and told them he was ordering a “stand down” by all units in the next 60 days. Kirby said they are still working out details but that Austin — the department's first Black defense chief — is determined to address the issue and is gathering more information about how best to take it on.

  • No sweeping change to N.Ireland protocol, Ireland says

    The European Union is considering demands by Britain and some Northern Irish politicians to extend grace periods for goods checks, but post-Brexit trade arrangements for the province will not change much, Ireland's foreign minister said. A dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, which stems from Britain's Jan. 1 exit from the EU's orbit, threatens to reopen a rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks. Many pro-British Northern Irish unionists fiercely oppose the new trade barriers and some of the checks were suspended at two ports this week after reports of staff intimidation in a region beset by violence until a peace deal 23 years ago.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocks GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after House GOP votes to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Republicans voted by secret ballot Wednesday night to retain Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) as the No. 3 leader in their caucus, so it's impossible to know which 145 Republicans voted to keep Cheney in leadership and which 61 voted to oust her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. But you'd be pretty safe betting that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — who joined Cheney and eight other GOP colleagues to impeach Trump — voted for Cheney and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who traveled to Wyoming to attack Cheney, did not. No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021 Gaetz had assured Stephen Bannon on his "War Room" podcast that their faction of the GOP had enough votes to remove Cheney, but also predicted that the "establishment" would find some way to "avoid a vote." Cheney reportedly insisted on a vote during the closed-door House GOP meeting, in which she also pointedly declined to apologize for voting to impeach Trump. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Biden reacts to fatal shootings of two FBI agents in Florida

    President Biden addresses incident from the Oval Office..