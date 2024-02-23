SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink orbitals

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon9 rocket with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space Thursday night. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/X

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday evening from California's west coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink orbitals on board successfully launched at 8:11 p.m. PST from Space Launch Complex 4 East at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff of Falcon 9 and its payload of 22 @Starlink satellites pic.twitter.com/g3kibgw4OE— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 23, 2024

The first-stage booster was on its record-tying 19th flight and returned to Earth where it landed upon the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocaen. It was also its ninth Starlink mission.

SpaceX later confirmed that the payload was deployed, and the orbitals were moving into position where they will join Starlink's constellation of thousands of satellites that provide high-speed, low-latency Internet the globe over.

The launch was the 10th Starlink mission and SpaceX's 17th launch of the year.

It also comes after SpaceX set a record 96 launches in 2023, and has its sights set on more than 140 this year.