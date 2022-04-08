SpaceX launches Axiom-1 crew to International Space Station

Reuters
The rouble's swift rebound on the Moscow Exchange to levels seen before Feb. 24 is being touted in state media and by some government officials as evidence that authorities have got a firm grip on the country's finances despite being battered by the toughest Western sanctions ever. "Our economy appears to be resilient to Western sanctions, the rouble is firming visibly," a state TV presenter said on Friday. The rouble rallied past 72 to the dollar on Friday, its strongest level so far this year, heading away from a record low of 121.52 it hit on March 10.