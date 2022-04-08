SpaceX launches Axiom-1 crew to International Space Station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Axiom-1 mission with a crew of four -- the first fully commercial crew to head to the International Space Station. Watch CBS News live coverage of the launch.

