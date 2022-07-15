SpaceX launches cargo mission to ISS

A robotic SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. (July 14)

Recommended Stories

  • Watch SpaceX launch more than 5,800 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station

    After a little over a month of delays, NASA and SpaceX are ready to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station, which includes more than 5,800 pounds of supplies, equipment and scientific investigations. NASA ultimately said that the issue, which caused elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine, was due to a “valve inlet joint” in the Draco thrusters. The leak marked a rare hiccup for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule program, which until now has conducted a number of missions ferrying crew and cargo to and from the ISS with little issue.

  • Weather OK for first of two SpaceX Florida launches set for this week

    Weather looks solid for SpaceX's next launch from Florida, an International Space Station mission set to take flight a few days before another launch.

  • Christopher Meloni strips down for Peloton, letting his law and orders go free

    "Law & Order: SVU" actor Christopher Meloni shows off more than just his workout regimen in a risqué ad for Peloton.

  • Europe's upgraded Vega space launcher makes inaugural flight

    The European Space Agency on Wednesday celebrated the first flight of its Vega-C rocket, which is designed to provide more bang for customers' buck in the increasingly competitive business of launching satellites into orbit. Vega-C is an upgrade to the Vega rocket that made its debut in 2012 as a launcher specializing in lifting small payloads into space. ESA says Vega-C will be particularly useful for launching Earth observation satellites, but it is also envisaged as the carrier for Space Rider, an uncrewed robotic laboratory that will be the agency's first re-usable space vehicle.

  • Sexy aerial audition has 'AGT' judges enchanted

    The America's Got Talent&nbsp;auditions Tuesday night with married couple Flora and Nico, also known as Duo Rings, who performed a mesmerizing aerial act that had judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell captivated. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Duo Rings said they came to AGT because their dream is to perform their act in Vegas. The husband and wife duo, who have been together for nine years, and married for three and a half, shared, "We are gymnasts, so we created an act together, combining our passion in sports and entertainment, and showing our love." As Haley Reinhart's rendition of Postmodern Jukebox's "Creep" began to play, Cowell immediately stated, "Great song," but that was only the start of what became a very impressive act. Both Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were fascinated by the fact that Flora did a lot of the heavy lifting that, following their performance, Vergara shared, "It was so interesting to see that she was doing the heavy work." Flora responded, "Well, because women are strong enough to also do the big stuff, you know?" "It was mesmerizing. It was so elegant. No safety net, nothing. It was incredible," shared Klum, while Cowell asked, "Who taught you to do this?" The couple said they created everything together from scratch, including the costumes, choreography and elements. "This felt very different from this kind of act I've seen before," said Cowell, "So the fact that you created this yourself really, to me, makes it more special."&nbsp;In the end, Flora and Nico unsurprisingly received the three yeses they needed to move on to the next round.

  • Daily Crunch: Stripe, stripped: Fintech leader slashes internal valuation by 28%

    In the Air tonight: Brian gives us an inside look at the new Apple MacBook Air M2. For those who are like, “What?” they explain that this means the pricing of preferred shares sold is chosen by a third party versus startups or venture capital investors. “We could’ve taken money from crypto funds, but it’s stronger to take it from the game industry and believers,” Raz Friedman, co-founder of UnCaged, told Jacquelyn in an interview regarding the company's $24 million fundraise.

  • NASA Scientist: Images From Webb Telescope Are The Deepest View of the Universe, Ever

    Photos Are A Window Back In Time

  • This best-selling breakfast sandwich maker is just $21 for Prime Day — its lowest price ever!

    This little appliance has more than 20,000 near-perfect reviews —and I'm one of its biggest fans.

  • Several NASCAR stars will have different looks in New Hampshire, including Bubba Wallace in a DraftKings car

    Several stars will be sporting different looks at this week's NASCAR race in New Hampshire.

  • Demi Lovato Reveals Gnarly Face Injury That Requires Stitches

    Demi Lovato suffered a brutal face injury that requires stitches, ahead of their appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Demi’s stop by the late night show is in support of their new album, ‘HOLY FVCK,’ out Aug. 19.

  • Never carry a cooler again thanks to this Prime Day hack that cools drinks in seconds

    Say goodbye to warm drinks this summer. This gadget hack can turn your hot drink into a summer-ready treat in no time.

  • Bill Gates Vows To Leave World’s-Richest List By Donating Wealth To His Foundation

    The Microsoft co-founder, who first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 1986, is currently worth an estimated $100 billion.

  • Three Thousand Years Of Longing

    Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. E

  • GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer

    Veteran carmaker GM is attacking the top of the top in the electric market with a sophisticated model.

  • US destroyer sails past Chinese-held South China Sea islands

    The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Paracel Islands and continued thereafter with operations in the South China Sea. Such operations are considered key to the U.S. Navy maintaining its presence in the Indo-Pacific, where China has grown its presence through a massive ship building campaign.

  • This teeth-whitening gel that went viral on TikTok is on sale for just $6 for Prime Day: 'So cheap and so easy'

    Try it for yourself.

  • CNBC host presses Jeffries on gas prices: ‘You don’t take any responsibility?’

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was pressed in a Wednesday interview on CNBC whether Democrats should take any blame for the rising cost of living in America, following a stunning report from the Labor Department on consumer prices released Wednesday morning. “In this country, we’re still down front from peak production. You don’t you think there’s…

  • Dior Changes Its Mind, Gigi Hadid Goes Natural, Swim Sales Cool

    Dior retracted its compensation demand from Valentino, Gigi goes natural for Self-Portrait, Elizabeth Stewart does a footwear collaboration.

  • Barstow police discover illegal marijuana operation, over 4 tons of marijuana destroyed

    Fourteen people were booked after Barstow Police discovered an illegal marijuana facility with multiple cultivation rooms and over 15,000 plants.

  • SpaceX launches ISS mission from Florida, setting stage for another this weekend

    SpaceX vaulted thousands of pounds of cargo from Florida to the ISS on Thursday, making way for yet another Falcon 9 mission set for this weekend.