SpaceX launches cargo mission to ISS
A robotic SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. (July 14)
A robotic SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. (July 14)
After a little over a month of delays, NASA and SpaceX are ready to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station, which includes more than 5,800 pounds of supplies, equipment and scientific investigations. NASA ultimately said that the issue, which caused elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine, was due to a “valve inlet joint” in the Draco thrusters. The leak marked a rare hiccup for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule program, which until now has conducted a number of missions ferrying crew and cargo to and from the ISS with little issue.
Weather looks solid for SpaceX's next launch from Florida, an International Space Station mission set to take flight a few days before another launch.
"Law & Order: SVU" actor Christopher Meloni shows off more than just his workout regimen in a risqué ad for Peloton.
The European Space Agency on Wednesday celebrated the first flight of its Vega-C rocket, which is designed to provide more bang for customers' buck in the increasingly competitive business of launching satellites into orbit. Vega-C is an upgrade to the Vega rocket that made its debut in 2012 as a launcher specializing in lifting small payloads into space. ESA says Vega-C will be particularly useful for launching Earth observation satellites, but it is also envisaged as the carrier for Space Rider, an uncrewed robotic laboratory that will be the agency's first re-usable space vehicle.
The America's Got Talent auditions Tuesday night with married couple Flora and Nico, also known as Duo Rings, who performed a mesmerizing aerial act that had judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell captivated. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Duo Rings said they came to AGT because their dream is to perform their act in Vegas. The husband and wife duo, who have been together for nine years, and married for three and a half, shared, "We are gymnasts, so we created an act together, combining our passion in sports and entertainment, and showing our love." As Haley Reinhart's rendition of Postmodern Jukebox's "Creep" began to play, Cowell immediately stated, "Great song," but that was only the start of what became a very impressive act. Both Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were fascinated by the fact that Flora did a lot of the heavy lifting that, following their performance, Vergara shared, "It was so interesting to see that she was doing the heavy work." Flora responded, "Well, because women are strong enough to also do the big stuff, you know?" "It was mesmerizing. It was so elegant. No safety net, nothing. It was incredible," shared Klum, while Cowell asked, "Who taught you to do this?" The couple said they created everything together from scratch, including the costumes, choreography and elements. "This felt very different from this kind of act I've seen before," said Cowell, "So the fact that you created this yourself really, to me, makes it more special." In the end, Flora and Nico unsurprisingly received the three yeses they needed to move on to the next round.
In the Air tonight: Brian gives us an inside look at the new Apple MacBook Air M2. For those who are like, “What?” they explain that this means the pricing of preferred shares sold is chosen by a third party versus startups or venture capital investors. “We could’ve taken money from crypto funds, but it’s stronger to take it from the game industry and believers,” Raz Friedman, co-founder of UnCaged, told Jacquelyn in an interview regarding the company's $24 million fundraise.
Photos Are A Window Back In Time
This little appliance has more than 20,000 near-perfect reviews —and I'm one of its biggest fans.
Several stars will be sporting different looks at this week's NASCAR race in New Hampshire.
Demi Lovato suffered a brutal face injury that requires stitches, ahead of their appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Demi’s stop by the late night show is in support of their new album, ‘HOLY FVCK,’ out Aug. 19.
Say goodbye to warm drinks this summer. This gadget hack can turn your hot drink into a summer-ready treat in no time.
The Microsoft co-founder, who first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 1986, is currently worth an estimated $100 billion.
Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. E
Veteran carmaker GM is attacking the top of the top in the electric market with a sophisticated model.
The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Paracel Islands and continued thereafter with operations in the South China Sea. Such operations are considered key to the U.S. Navy maintaining its presence in the Indo-Pacific, where China has grown its presence through a massive ship building campaign.
Try it for yourself.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was pressed in a Wednesday interview on CNBC whether Democrats should take any blame for the rising cost of living in America, following a stunning report from the Labor Department on consumer prices released Wednesday morning. “In this country, we’re still down front from peak production. You don’t you think there’s…
Dior retracted its compensation demand from Valentino, Gigi goes natural for Self-Portrait, Elizabeth Stewart does a footwear collaboration.
Fourteen people were booked after Barstow Police discovered an illegal marijuana facility with multiple cultivation rooms and over 15,000 plants.
SpaceX vaulted thousands of pounds of cargo from Florida to the ISS on Thursday, making way for yet another Falcon 9 mission set for this weekend.