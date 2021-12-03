SpaceX launches dozens of satellites into orbit
A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Dec. 2, lighting up the sky as it carried 48 Starlink satellites and two spacecraft through the atmosphere.
A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Dec. 2, lighting up the sky as it carried 48 Starlink satellites and two spacecraft through the atmosphere.
CEO Peter Beck described and demonstrated the design, materials, propulsion and reusability features of the aerospace company’s next-generation launch vehicle.
SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral opted to delay the Starlink launch until tonight, setting the stage for a Thursday evening liftoff with Starlink satellites.
If we're lucky, we may get to watch this relatively rare Antarctic total solar eclipse.
Just two days after officially (and quietly) confirming that it intends to replace the International Space Station with a commercial station by 2030, NASA has awarded over $400 million in agreements to three companies to further develop private station plans. NASA received eleven proposals in total, director of commercial spaceflight Phil McAlister said Thursday. "This diversity not only enhances the likelihood of success of NASA strategy, but it also leads to a high degree of innovation, which is critical in most commercial space endeavors," he said.
Rocket Lab finally pulled the cover off its Neutron rocket, a medium-lift vehicle that CEO Peter Beck calls “a rocket of 2050,” as the company looks to take a greater share of the launch market currently dominated by SpaceX. This is the first major update on the project from the company since Neutron was announced in March. Since then, Rocket Lab’s been busy, going public via a merger with a blank-check firm, continuing to develop its Electron reusability program and expanding its space services division.
Scientists have spotted one of the smallest planets ever discovered outside our solar system, a scorching-hot world a bit larger than Mars and just about as dense as pure iron zooming around its home star every eight hours. The researchers said on Thursday they managed to detect the planet, located a relatively close 31 light years from Earth, and discern some of its important traits, illustrating the improvements in recent years in the ability to characterize smaller-sized planets beyond our solar system. Scientists are eager to find exoplanets, as these alien worlds are known, that might harbor life.
Scientists say they have made a major step forward in storing information in molecules of DNA.
Five fossil footprints left in volcanic ash 3.66 million years ago in Tanzania are giving scientists new insight on a landmark in human evolution - upright walking - while showing that its origins are more complicated than previously known. Researchers said on Wednesday a thorough new examination of the tracks, nearly half a century after their initial discovery, has shown that they were made not by a bear, as once believed, but by a hominin - in other words, a species in the human lineage - and possibly a previously unknown one. Bipedalism - walking on two feet - is a hallmark of humankind, but scientists are still putting together the puzzle pieces on how and when it began.
One of the reasons artificial intelligence is such an interesting field is that pretty much no one knows what it might turn out to be good at. Two papers by leading labs published in the journal Nature today show that machine learning can be applied to tasks as technically demanding as protein generation and as abstract as pure mathematics. The protein thing may not sound like much of a surprise given the recent commotion around AI's facility in protein folding, as demonstrated by Google's DeepMind and the University of Washington's Baker Lab, not coincidentally also the ones who put out the papers we're noting today.
Archaeologists have discovered an 800-year-old tied-up mummy in an underground structure outside the Peruvian city of Lima. The post 800-Year-Old Cowering Mummy Discovered in Peru appeared first on Nerdist.
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
Scientists said the pair of black holes is 89 million light-years away from Earth in the NGC 7727 galaxy.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket should lift off into excellent conditions around Cape Canaveral this week, local Space Force forecasters said Sunday.
The coin also could extend its selling wave after clearing out a critical low hit at the end of November.
Spacewalking astronauts replaced a broken antenna outside the International Space Station on Thursday after getting NASA’s all-clear for orbiting debris. U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job Tuesday, but NASA delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk. NASA later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.
More than half a millennium ago, Aztec warriors brandished a weapon called a macuahuitl, a wooden club with jagged obsidian blades embedded on its sides, to inflict gruesome wounds on enemies in close combat. A newly identified armored dinosaur that inhabited the Patagonian region of Chile did much the same thing to ward off predators about 74 million years ago with a tail resembling a macuahuitl, scientists said on Wednesday. It also sheds light on the evolution of a highly successful group of tank-like dinosaurs called ankylosaurs.
After an initial honeymoon period following the development of their vaccine, Moderna has faced a period of increased public scrutiny, revealing questionable decision-making and priorities that are puzzling many.
Some run-of-the-mill PCR tests can provide a solid clue that Omicron is present, providing a nice early signal for scientists to follow.
As Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) works to get its Covid-19 vaccine to the world and develops a Gaithersburg campus to manufacture its product long term, the biotech is putting another priority at the top of its list: adapting its vaccine to the Omicron variant. The company said Thursday it’s implementing “a two-pronged variant strategy” that includes assessing how its existing vaccine — not yet to market in the U.S. — protects against the new variant of concern. It also involves developing a vaccine tailored specifically to the Omicron variant.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wrote a letter addressed to Anthony Fauci regarding monkeys allegedly being kept on an island in South Carolina and later used for testing experiments by the institute he directs.Mace claimed in her letter that "according to federal documents and media reports, over 3,500 monkeys currently live on Morgan Island and up to 600 each year are removed from the island for use in cruel taxpayer-funded experiments by [National...