SpaceX launches Dragon cargo ship to space station with fresh food and science gear
The Falcon 9 rocket carried nearly 5,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.
The Falcon 9 rocket carried nearly 5,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.
No one knows what kicked off the Big Bang that eventually allowed the stars to begin forming. Adolf Schaller for STScI, CC BY Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How can a Big Bang have been the start of the universe, since intense explosions destroy everything? – Tristan S., age 8, Newark, Delaware Pretend you’re a perfectly flat chess piece in a game of chess on a perfectly flat
"Star Trek" actor Tim Russ is going back to his space roots. Russ, and five other citizen astronomers, are helping NASA on a mission to detect asteroids.
Limestone slabs recovered in a 2013 police raid in Brazil have revealed the most complete fossil of a species of pterosaur ever found, providing new details about how the flying reptile might have looked and behaved 110 million years ago. The discovery also brings attention to the issue of scientific colonialism — the removal (and sometimes outright theft) of items of scientific value from their countries of origin by fossil traders or more developed nations. According to the authors of a new re
Felix & Paul Studio filmed 3D, 360-degree spacewalk scenes outside the International Space Station.
For the white-necked jacobin hummingbird, looking like a male comes with big perks.
A lithograph from Gaston Tissandier's balloon travels depicts falling stars. Archive.orgNear the beginning of the film “The Aeronauts,” a giant gas-filled balloon called the “Mammoth” departs from London’s Vauxhall Gardens and ascends into the clouds, revealing a bird’s eye view of London. To some moviegoers, these breathtaking views might seem like nothing special: Modern air travel has made many of us take for granted what we can see from the sky. But during the 19th century, the vast “ocean o
Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch.
A growing body of research suggests it’s time to rethink those anti-COVID plastic barriers. There is some evidence the barriers can actually increase the risk of infection.
A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station