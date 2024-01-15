SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket Sunday; Axiom Space crewed mission is up next on Wednesday

After a scrubbed Saturday attempt, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took flight Sunday night after daytime rainy weather cleared from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-37 mission launched in the cloudy darkness at 8:52 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 40, sending another payload of 23 internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster wrapped up its 12th mission by landing atop the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean. Scheduled time: 8 minutes, 13 seconds after liftoff.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off Sunday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This booster previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27 and seven Starlink missions, SpaceX reported.

Next, on Wednesday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch four European astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Dragon capsule. Axiom-3 mission details:

Launch target: 5:11 p.m.

Location: Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:52 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 14th . The 6-37 mission will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites. Rocket viewed over the Barge Canal drawbridge, clouds blocked most of the rockets path but the rocket was visible through the clouds sporatically.

Sunday's Starlink mission was initially scheduled for a 7:27 p.m. liftoff, one day after crews stood down from a Saturday night attempt. SpaceX did not publicly announce why Saturday's Starlink 6-37 mission was postponed.

