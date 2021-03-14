SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record-breaking 9th time

Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
falcon 9 booster landing
The Falcon 9 booster lands on a ship after launching the Demo-2 mission into space, May 30, 2020. SpaceX

  • SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record-breaking 9th time.

  • The rocket delivered a payload of Starlink satellites, bringing the total to 180 launched in the past two weeks.

  • The launch underscores Space X's Falcon 9 reusability program.

SpaceX on Sunday launched a new batch of 6o Starlink internet satellites into orbit, with the payload delivered by its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch set a record for the Falcon 9, a reusable launch vehicle, which logged its ninth flight and ninth landing for the first-stage booster.

Elon Musk's SpaceX set its previous reusability record in January this year as part of another Starlink launch - using the same first-stage booster, which had just flown in December of the year before last. The company not only wants to show that it can re-fly these boosters, but also that the turnaround for the booster units is rapid.

The two-stage rocket shot off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Flor dia at 6:01 a.m. EDT.

The 60 Starlink satellites launched Sunday was the third batch in just two weeks. It brings the total in orbit to over 1,000.

Over the next few decades, Musk is hoping to send 42,000 satellites to space with the aim of bringing high-speed internet to every corner of the world- from the rainforest to Antarctica.

The launch comes just days after the firm's last flight, with a Falcon 9 rocket skyrocketing off from a neighboring Space Launch Complex 40, at Cape Canaveral.

No sight of a single cloud in the sky, onlookers were treated to an extraordinary view of the rocket climbing into orbit, Space.com reports.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • SpaceX Launches More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

    SpaceX launched a third batch of Starlink satellites in the early hours of March 14.This footage, by Dany Nhung, shows eyewitness footage of the event.SpaceX announced that 60 satellites were successfully entered into orbit after the Falcon 9 rocket liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: Dany Nhung via Storyful

  • SpaceX flies Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record 9th time, delivers 3rd batch of Starlink satellites in two weeks

    SpaceX has delivered another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit — meaning it has sent 180 in total to join its 1,000+ strong constellation in the past two weeks alone. Today's launch also set a record for SpaceX for its Falcon 9 rocket reusability program, since it was the ninth flight and ninth landing for this particular first-stage booster. The booster was used previously on a variety of missions, including five prior Starlink launches, as well as the Demo-1 mission for the company's Crew Dragon capsule, which was the uncrewed test flight that proved it would work as intended from launch all the way to docking with the International Space Station and then returning back to Earth.

  • SpaceX Rocket Illuminates Sky Over Virginia

    SpaceX launched a third batch of Starlink satellites in the early hours of March 14.This footage, posted to Twitter by @mikiethenomad, shows eyewitness footage from Courtland, Virginia.SpaceX announced that 60 satellites were successfully entered into orbit after the Falcon 9 rocket liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: @mikiethenomad via Storyful

