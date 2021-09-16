SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
SpaceX's first private flight blasted off Wednesday night with two contest winners, a healthcare worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism.
Chances of alien life in our galaxy are much more likely that first thought after scientists found “significant amounts” of large organic molecules surrounding young stars.
The acetate solution can help those living with osteoporosis.
A mother's love is eternal. Or at least encapsulated in a fossilized tree resin that's 99 million years old.
The most detailed telescope photographs yet of the asteroid Kleopatra clearly show its weird “dog-bone” shape.
Three Chinese astronauts left a space station module on Thursday on a spacecraft bound for Earth, completing the third of more than 10 missions needed to finish China's first space station by the end of next year. The astronauts have left the Tianhe module on the Shenzhou-12 probe after spending 90 days in space, a record for China, according to state media. Construction of the space station began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a cylinder-like module slightly bigger than a city bus.
The gene-editing tool CRISPR is moving toward the market, promising better tests, disease cures — and maybe even a woolly mammoth. The big picture: CRISPR is already a historic scientific achievement, but we're just now entering the moment when it will begin to impact patients and possibly the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The San Francisco-based CRISPR startup Mammoth Biosciences — whose co-founder Je
SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew trained for five months ahead of their launch. They're prepared for a range of worst-case scenarios.
The Inspiration4 crew members have never been to space. They've only trained for five months. Their spaceship has a new glass dome for the views.
Impressions of hands and feet that appear to have been made by two children about 200,000 years ago may be the earliest work of human art.
Space rideshare service provider Spaceflight Inc. is going to be shuttling customers on a lunar flyby mission next year, part of its long-term vision of giving companies easy access to lunar orbits and beyond. The Seattle-based company will be delivering payload using its propulsive transfer vehicle, Sherpa EScape, or Sherpa-ES, the latest iteration of Sherpa vehicles that the company has been testing for the past few years. Spaceflight’s electric propulsive Sherpa-LTE flew on the SpaceX Transporter-2 mission in June, while Sherpa-LTC with chemical propulsion will launch later this year on Transporter-3.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the biggest orbital telescope ever built and is scheduled to be launched into space on Dec. 18, 2021. NASA/Desiree Stover, CC BYThe James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to head to space on Dec. 18, 2021. With it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earthlike atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals. I am an astronomer and the principal investigator for the Near Infrared Camera
SpaceX is making history by launching the first ever all-civilian mission to orbit, and you can watch it happen live.
This November event will feature the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years!
Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
For thousands of years, humans have been connecting with the planets in order to manifest. Here’s everything you need to know about planetary magick.
Both Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will design moon landers that NASA can use to regularly send astronauts to the moon.
SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew is set to take various items into space and then auction them off to raise money for a children's hospital.
Months after losing out to SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture and two of its partners in a lunar lander project will be getting fresh infusions of financial support from NASA, thanks to a follow-up program aimed at boosting capabilities for putting astronauts on the moon. Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman aren’t the only companies sharing a total of $146 million in fixed-price awards. SpaceX and Dynetics — the two rivals of the Blue Origin-led “National Team” in NASA’s
SpaceX is set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission that is the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board.