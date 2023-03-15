SpaceX launches resupply mission to the ISS

Reuters Videos

STORY: The United States, Australia and Britain on Monday (March 13) unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the early 2030s to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.AUKUS will be the first time Washington has shared nuclear-propulsion technology since it did so with Britain in the 1950s, and is Australia’s biggest single defence project in history. The price tag involves the cost of building submarines as well as associated infrastructure and training, and the programme would create 20,000 jobs in Australia over three decades.