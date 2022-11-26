SpaceX launches resupply mission to space station

SpaceX on Saturday launched its 26th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, was delivering supplies, science investigations and equipment. (Nov. 26)

