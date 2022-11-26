SpaceX launches resupply mission to space station

Reuters Videos

STORY: From fresh revelations at FTX, to the return of an old face at Disney, this is the Week in Numbers. $300 million is how much lawyers say was spent on homes and vacation properties for senior staff at FTX. That was among numbers to emerge as the collapsed crypto exchange began its first bankruptcy hearing. An attorney said the firm had been run as a “personal fiefdom” of former boss Sam Bankman-Fried. 6.3% was the jump in Disney shares after it said Bob Iger was returning to lead the firm. Less than a year after his retirement, Disney says he’s actually the man to help restore investor confidence. Wedbush Securities MD Dan Ives says Iger will be busy: “A lot of issues to fix from streaming, to content. Some of the parks’ spending. And then communication with investors and employees. I think he understands this company basically better than probably anyone on earth. He has instant credibility.” Over $1 billion could be the fine faced by Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group. Investors say that might actually be good news for the firm, if it marks the end of a two-year probe by Beijing watchdogs. Over 20,000 is how many new hires reportedly quit this week at iPhone-assembler Foxconn, after a week of worker unrest. Staff at the firm’s vast Chinese factory were unhappy at strict lockdowns and poor conditions. The departures will fuel concerns over Apple's ability to deliver products for the busy holiday period.And precisely 999 is how many electric cars Vietnamese firm VinFast just exported to the U.S.The shipment is the first fruit of a five-year bid to take on Tesla and build an auto business in the country. As for 999, that’s just a lucky number in Vietnam.