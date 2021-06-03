SpaceX launches new solar panels to space station

William Harwood
·4 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket thundered away from Florida Thursday and set off after the International Space Station carrying more than 7,000 pounds of supplies, science gear and other hardware, including the first two of six new roll-out solar wings to boost the lab's power.

Rolled up under tension like tightly bound 10-foot-wide carpets, the new arrays will be mounted at an angle to the lab's existing solar wings, unfurling on their own after latches are released, using the stored "strain energy" in uncoiling carbon composite booms on either side.

"They don't want to be rolled up, they want to deploy out," said Andrew Rush, CEO of Redwire, the parent company that supplied the new arrays under contract to Boeing. "We just release the restraining mechanism and they, via their own strain energy, deploy out. ... It cuts down on the complexity."

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roars away from the Kennedy Space Center, boosting a Dragon cargo ship into orbit carrying more than 7,300 pounds of equipment and supplies bound for the International Space Statio. / Credit: NASA TV
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roars away from the Kennedy Space Center, boosting a Dragon cargo ship into orbit carrying more than 7,300 pounds of equipment and supplies bound for the International Space Statio. / Credit: NASA TV

The new arrays will augment the eight larger wings that are part of the station's original equipment, making up for age-related degradation. Once all six new arrays are installed in a $103 million upgrade, overall power generation will be boosted 20 to 30 percent, roughly matching the output of the original arrays when they were new.

"The new solar arrays ... allow us to continue the science and research programs we have on board," said Joel Montalbano, space station program manager at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"We're also working with a company called Axiom Space to add a module to the International Space Station, and this allows us to have enough power for that additional module and the other international partners ... to maximize the use of the International Space Station. These new arrays give us that capability."

The two new roll-out solar arrays being delivered to the space station aboard a SpaceX cargo Dragon will be attached at a slight angle to an outboard set of the lab&#39;s existing arrays to provide additional power, helping make up for age-related degradation. While the new panels are smaller than the originals, they produce more power. Four more roll-out panels will be delivered next year. / Credit: NASA
The two new roll-out solar arrays being delivered to the space station aboard a SpaceX cargo Dragon will be attached at a slight angle to an outboard set of the lab's existing arrays to provide additional power, helping make up for age-related degradation. While the new panels are smaller than the originals, they produce more power. Four more roll-out panels will be delivered next year. / Credit: NASA

Making SpaceX's 22nd cargo run to the space station, the nine Merlin engines powering the Falcon 9's first stage ignited and throttled up to 1.7 million pounds of thrust at 1:29 p.m. EDT, pushing the rocket away from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center atop a rush of brilliant exhaust.

Rapidly accelerating as it consumed propellants and lost weight, the 215-foot-tall rocket climbed directly into the plane of the space station's orbit, shooting away on a northeasterly trajectory tilted 51.6 degrees to the equator.

Two and a half minutes after launch, the first stage fell away and headed for a successful landing on an off-shore drone ship to chalk up SpaceX's 86th successful booster recovery and its 64th at sea.

In what has become a rarity for SpaceX, which routinely recovers and reflies its boosters, it was the first flight for the latest addition to the company's fleet of reusable rockets.

The Falcon 9's second stage, meanwhile, carried out a six-minute burn of its own, putting the Cargo Dragon capsule into orbit. If all goes well, the spacecraft will fly itself to a docking at the station's forward Harmony module early Saturday, arriving around 5 a.m.

The capsule's pressurized cabin, the section accessible to the station crew, is packed with nearly 4,300 pounds of cargo including 750 pounds of astronaut supplies, more than 2,000 pounds of research equipment and material, 760 pounds of space station hardware and about 250 pounds of spacewalk gear and computer equipment.

NASA is sending glow-in-the-dark baby squid and water bears to the space station

The crew supplies also include fresh apples, oranges, cherry tomatoes, onions, lemons, peppers and avocados, along with coffee, tea and other menu items.

The ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, or iROSA, wings were mounted in the Cargo Dragon's unpressurized trunk section. After docking at the space station, the lab's robot arm will pull them out and position the panels at the far left end of the station's main power truss.

The Cargo Dragon is released into orbit, on course for a rendezvous with the International Space Station early Saturday. A camera on the Falcon 9 booster&#39;s second stage shows the two iROSA roll-out solar array blankets rolled up in the Dragon&#39;s unpressurized trunk section.&#xa0; / Credit: NASA TV
The Cargo Dragon is released into orbit, on course for a rendezvous with the International Space Station early Saturday. A camera on the Falcon 9 booster's second stage shows the two iROSA roll-out solar array blankets rolled up in the Dragon's unpressurized trunk section. / Credit: NASA TV

On July 16 and 20, astronauts Shane Kimbrough and European Space Agency crewmate Thomas Pesquet plan to float outside for two spacewalks to attach the IROSA panels to mounting brackets at the base of the left-most, or P6, set of original solar arrays.

Once in place and plugged into the station's circuitry, the restraints holding the new arrays in their rolled-up configuration will release and the panels will unwind on their own in about 10 minutes, stretching a full 60 feet when fully deployed and tilted by about 10 degrees to the original arrays.

The new arrays are smaller than the station's original wings, which stretch 120 feet from top to bottom. Rush said the iROSA arrays are more densely packed with solar cells than the original panels and the cells themselves are based on newer, more efficient technology.

"We're able to leverage those improvements and efficiencies in power generation to augment the power of the ISS significantly without putting arrays out that are the same (size)," Rush said.

The next two iROSA panels are expected to launch on SpaceX cargo mission No. 25 in next April. The final two wings will go up on the next SpaceX cargo flight, No. 26, in October 2022.

The iROSA arrays are built for NASA under contract to Boeing, the station's prime contractor, by Redwing subsidiary Deployable Space Systems using solar cells supplied by Boeing subsidiary Spectrolab.

The global impact of George Floyd: Washington, D.C.

Abortion pill in greater demand as states add restrictions

U.S. doubles down on efforts to get more Americans vaccinated by July Fourth

Recommended Stories

  • NASA, SpaceX launch baby squid and water bears to International Space Station

    The squid will be used in research on the International Space Station into the effects of spaceflight on interactions between microbes and animals.

  • Gastroenterologists debunk 12 myths about indigestion and gut health

    Gastroenterologists Dr. Fola May and Dr. Austin Chiang debunk 12 myths about indigestion. They explain what to do if you get food poisoning, and more.

  • JBS work resumes as Biden blames Russia for hack

    JBS employees returned to U.S. meat plants on Wednesday, a day after the company's beef operations ground to a halt due to a ransomware attack believed to be perpetrated by a notorious hacking group based in Russia.At the end of remarks related to his administration's vaccination efforts, President Joe Biden was asked if he planned to retaliate against Russia for the second supply chain disrupting attack in less than a month.REPORTER: "Mr. President will you retaliate against Russia for this latest ransomware attack?"BIDEN: "We're looking closely at that issue."REPORTER: "Do you think Putin is testing you?"BIDEN: "No."Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she expected Biden to discuss the spate of ransomware attacks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Geneva on June 16.PSAKI: "President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks... Responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals."A source with direct knowledge of the latest ransomware attack told Reuters on Wednesday that the Russian cyber gang responsible goes by the name REvil, which attacked Apple supplier Quanta Computer earlier this year, demanding a ransom of $50 million for the company to regain access to its systems.The ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meat producer, also follows one in May by another group with ties to Russia against Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which said it paid a $4.4 million ransom to the hackers. Officials said JBS plants were expected to return to full capacity in the next couple days, and the company said in a statement on Tuesday night that it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack."

  • Analysis: Hacks force Biden into more aggressive stance on Russia

    A ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, by a criminal group likely based in Russia has strengthened the Biden administration's resolve to hold Moscow responsible for costly cyber assaults - even if they are not directly linked to the Kremlin. U.S. President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday. "President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 3rd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day. Failure to move back through early highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Why Are We All Talking About UFOs Right Now?

    When spooky things appear in the sky, witnesses have often been reluctant to report them for fear of mockery by others, especially in the halls of government. These days, fewer people are laughing. Unidentified flying objects, or unidentified aerial phenomena as the government calls them, have been taken more seriously by U.S. officials in recent years, starting in 2007 with a small, secretly funded program that investigated reports of military encounters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from

  • Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

    In a video provided by the zoo, the newborn panda cub could be seen being weighed and observed by the staff.The zoo had also reported that its parents, Xing Xing (male) and Liang Liang (female), were in healthy condition after the birth.According to the zoo, the cub is also the third birth to the proud pair of panda parents ever since being in Malaysia in 2014.

  • Biden admin reveals plans for first 25 million donated vaccine doses

    The move comes after months of internal debate and external pressure.

  • SpaceX will launch four private astronaut missions to the Space Station through 2023

    SpaceX is going to be providing more rides to the International Space Station for private astronauts, on top of the previously announced mission set to take place as early as next January. All four of these flights will be for Axiom, a private commercial spaceflight and space station company, and they're set to take place between early next year through 2023. SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 spacecraft make up the first commercial launch system certified for transporting humans to the ISS, and they've already delivered three groups of NASA astronauts to the orbital lab, including one demo crew for its final qualification test, and two operational crews to live and work on the station.

  • Local prosecutors in NC won’t reveal which officers are too untrustworthy to testify

    A bill in the legislature would create a database of compromised officers, but would keep it secret.

  • Wildfires Are Getting Worse, So Why Is the U.S. Still Building Homes With Wood?

    With climate change driving more destructive wildfires, some builders are pushing for steel to replace wood in U.S. home construction

  • SpaceX to Fly 3 More Private-Crew Missions to the International Space Station

    Three months after Axiom Space, a would-be space station builder, announced it will conduct the first fully private human-spaceflight mission to the International Space Station (ISS), it announced this morning that it will fly three more such private crew missions to the ISS. In its announcement today, Axiom said it has signed an agreement for three additional Dragon flights to carry private astronauts to the ISS.

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019

  • Psychic vowed to fight ‘evil spirits’ for $3,500 — then ghosted client, watchdog says

    One person said they got the runaround when they asked for a refund.

  • Samuel Olson: Body of missing child found as police question story of disappearance in family’s TV appeal

    The police say they have taken a ‘possible suspect’ into custody

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law transferred to notorious Belize jail

    Partner of British billionaire’s son is facing charges of manslaughter in Belize

  • Mike Lindell takes credit for boosting bogus Trump reinstatement rumors

    The Trump ally has been spreading baseless theories about the election for months

  • Arizona wants to use chemical used in Nazi concentration camps to execute prisoners

    Arizona last executed a prisoner using gas in 1999

  • Covid Victoria: State extends lockdown to curb outbreak

    A "highly contagious" outbreak forces millions of Melbourne residents into a second week of isolation.

  • College student vanishes on Hawaii camping trip as Nebraska family holds out hope

    His family said they last heard from him two weeks ago.