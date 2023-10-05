SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral after delays amid wind, rain

Another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the darkened Space Coast skies early Thursday morning as a Starlink mission delivered 22 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-21 mission took flight at 1:36 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“Historically, rockets have not been a moneymaker for a company. Historically, they break even. And this has been occurring for the last 40 years," Eblan Farris, a NASA vehicle fleet systems manager and senior engineering technical specialist, told the Melbourne City Council on Sept. 12.

“SpaceX is trying to change this. They've tried to change it by reusing the rocket, saving money. But they're also trying to change it by introducing something called the internet in the sky, the Starlink satellites," said Farris, who lives in Melbourne.

Roughly 8½ minutes after Wednesday's liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage booster — which logged its eighth launch — landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The booster previously supported four Starlink missions, the CRS-26 resupply mission to the International Space Station, OneWeb Launch 16 and Intelsat IS-40e.

The launch marked the 53rd from the Space Coast this year — and the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had only pegged the odds of "go" conditions at 50%. Rain showers and brisk winds buffeted Brevard County and Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, said Tony Cristaldi, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Melbourne.

“There's quite a bit of shower activity over the Atlantic, moving pretty quickly west at what looks like about 25 miles an hour. And we've seen wind gusts on the order of around 30 miles an hour,” Cristaldi said during a phone interview about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, after SpaceX officials had delayed the launch twice.

“So there is quite a bit of activity near and east of the Cape," Cristaldi said.

Farris, who attended Brevard Community College and the Florida Institute of Technology, started working at the Cape with the Atlas rocket program in 1989.

He delivered the Melbourne City Council an overview on how the Space Coast has benefited from commercial spaceflight, citing SpaceX's expanding Starlink satellite constellation and Blue Origin, Firefly, OneWeb and United Launch Alliance. And he explained how NASA's Artemis program calls for future construction of the Gateway space station orbiting the moon.

“People keep asking me, ‘Are there Martians out there?’ And I keep telling them that we are the Martians. And they say, ‘How?’ And I say, ‘Well, follow me along with this chart,’ “ Farris told council members.

“So, humans first were on Earth, and we walked. Then we ran. Then we got on a horse. Then we got on a carriage. Then we got on a boat. Then we got on a train. Then we got on a plane. Then we got on a rocket. Then we landed on the moon,” Farris said.

“So if you keep this trajectory going, we are the Martians. And we are going to inhabit the heavens. And proudly, it's all coming from the Space Coast of Florida,” he said.

When is the next SpaceX launch from Florida's Space Coast?

More SpaceX Starlink missions are expected to be launched soon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but the company hasn't yet announced when the next mission is targeted to lift off. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

