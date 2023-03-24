SpaceX launches Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX launched the latest batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral; rocket's first stage lands safely on a droneship at sea. (March 24)
SpaceX launched the latest batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral; rocket's first stage lands safely on a droneship at sea. (March 24)
At 11:43 a.m. Friday, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully carried 56 Starlink internet satellites to Earth orbit after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.
The newly launched Starlink V2 Mini satellites appear to be in trouble, Elon Musk confirmed yesterday. The SpaceX CEO said some units will likely have to be deorbited and destroyed in the Earth’s atmosphere, while the remaining units stay in space for further testing.
A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit. (March 23)
A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX, the Information had reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions. The funding round is expected to value the rocket maker at about $140 billion, the report added.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said on Thursday it had monitored and driven away a U.S. destroyer that illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway. "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.
Rocket Lab plans to launch two satellites early Friday morning (March 24), on a mission that includes a booster recovery at sea. Watch it live here.
Commentary by state Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula
BEIJING (Reuters) -China regards New Zealand as a key partner and has confidence in stable bilateral ties, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday, just as the South Pacific nation showed signs of taking a harder stance on China's presence in the region. China and New Zealand have always respected and trusted each other, and bilateral ties have long been at the forefront of China's relations with developed Western countries, Wang told New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.
On top of all of the iPhone accessibility features, Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson highlights three features to make your texting and selection of items easier and faster.
They’re not off-road rigs!
The Pentagon responded to an attack on a base in Syria by launching airstrikes on groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Newsom's decision to rescind some of the most severe restrictions comes after drenching storms eased extreme drought conditions across the state.
Gisele Bündchen recently touched on the rapid collpase of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in late 2022, describing it as "terrible" and saying it "blindsided" her.
In February, the Philippines said it would allow rotating batches of American forces to indefinitely station in four more Philippine military camps.
The biggest news stories this morning: TikTok CEO to Congress: ‘ByteDance is not an agent of China’, Spotify may have spent less than 10 percent of its Joe Rogan apology fund, Nothing’s Ear 2 wireless buds have improved connectivity and more audio customization.
We’ve waited a long time for Boeing’s first crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS), and it now appears that we’re going to have to wait even longer. The next launch of the Starliner CST-100 spacecraft has been pushed back yet again as NASA assesses its readiness.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed to remain united in their support for Ukraine and in furthering sanctions against Russia, Japan Today reported on March22.
The protected bird which made headlines because of its bond with a local famer is taken to a sanctuary.
Director Chad Stahelski discusses the John Wick: Chapter 4 post-credits scene and how it changed from original plans.
Chinese authorities raided the office of a U.S. firm in Beijing earlier this week and detained all five of its local staff members, according to media reports. The Mintz Group, a New York-based due diligence firm, said Friday that its employees were detained without notice and its Beijing office was closed, The Wall Street Journal reported. “Our…