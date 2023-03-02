SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

MARCIA DUNN
·3 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended monthslong stay.

The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.

Nearly 80 spectators from the United Arab Emirates watched from the launch site as astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi — only the second Emirati to fly to space — blasted off on his six-month mission.

Half a world away in Dubai and elsewhere across the UAE, schools and offices planned to broadcast the launch live.

Also riding the Dragon capsule that's due at the space station on Friday: NASA’s Stephen Bowen, a retired Navy submariner who logged three space shuttle flights, and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, a former research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and space newbie, and Andrei Fedyaev, a space rookie who’s retired from the Russian Air Force.

“Welcome to orbit,” SpaceX Launch Control radioed, noting liftoff occurred four years to the day after the capsule's first orbital test flight. “If you enjoyed your ride, please don't forget to give us five stars."

The first attempt to launch them was called off Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.

“It may have taken two times, but it was worth the trip,” Bowen said.

They will replace a U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew that has been up there since October. The other station residents are two Russians and an American whose six-month stay was doubled, until September, after their Soyuz capsule sprang a leak. A replacement Soyuz arrived last weekend.

Al-Neyadi, a communications engineer, served as backup for the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, who rode a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a weeklong visit. The oil-rich federation paid for al-Neyadi's seat on the SpaceX flight.

He thanked everyone in Arabic and then English once reaching orbit. “Launch was incredible. Amazing,” he said.

The UAE’s minister for public education and advanced technology, Sarah al-Amiri, said the long mission “provides us a new venue for science and scientific discovery for the country.”

“We don’t want to just go to space and then not have much to do there or not have impact," said the director general of the UAE's space center in Dubai, Salem al-Marri.

The Emirates already have a spacecraft orbiting Mars, and a mini rover is hitching a ride to the moon on a Japanese lander. Two new UAE astronauts are training with NASA's latest astronaut picks in Houston.

Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab in space, launching aboard shuttle Discovery in 1985. He was followed two years later by Syrian astronaut Muhammed Faris, launched by Russia. Both were in space for about a week.

Al-Neyadi will be joined this spring by two Saudi astronauts going to the space station on a short private SpaceX flight paid by their government.

“It’s going to be really exciting, really interesting” to have three Arabs in space at once, he said last week. “Our region is also thirsty to learn more.”

He’s taking up lots of dates to share with his crewmates, especially during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month which begins this month. As for observing Ramadan in orbit, he said fasting isn’t compulsory since it could make him weak and jeopardize his mission.

Bowen, the crew's leader, said the four have jelled well as a team despite differences between their countries. Even with the tension over the war in Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia have continued to work together on the space station and trade seats on rides there.

“It's just tremendous to have the opportunity to fly with these guys," Bowen said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Live as SpaceX Tries Once Again to Launch a New Crew to the ISS

    Following a last-minute scrub early Monday morning, SpaceX is set to transport four astronauts to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here.

  • WATCH: NASA, SpaceX successfully launches 4 astronauts to ISS as part of Crew-6 mission

    NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday as part of their Crew-6 mission.

  • SpaceX astronaut missions for NASA: Crew-6 updates

    Read the latest news about SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

  • Paradise Wildlife Park prepares for new habitats after two-year delay

    The wildlife park says the delay to Jaguar Jungle and Sun Bear Heights is a "blessing in disguise".

  • Paul deLespinasse: A radical idea for Putin and Xi

    The idea goal for Putin and Xi, as I see it, would be to make conditions in their current countries so wonderful that people in nearby areas would like to become part of them.

  • Dog and dolphin swim together off coast of Australia

    Australia may have scary spiders, but it also has awesome animal friendships&nbsp;

  • Lions Face Cobra and 'Lucky' Lizard in Rare Safari Encounter

    A safari wildlife guide captured the dramatic moment two lions came face-to-face with a snouted cobra as it was hunting a lizard in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.Pretoria native Daniel Anthony was leading a safari guide through the Sabi Sands Game Reserve when his group stumbled upon an interaction between two lions, a cobra, and a lizard.Footage captured by Anthony shows the lions stop in their tracks as they spot the snake in the road. A lizard then emerges, which Anthony concludes was being hunted by the disturbed snake.Writing about the incident on Instagram, Anthony said, “After seeing the cobra, the lions did not want to take the chance with the defenseless lizard. They left the lizard alone and all three animals went away seemingly unscathed.”“I think it’s fair to say this was an extremely lucky lizard,” he added. Credit: Daniel Anthony via Storyful

  • Former University of Georgia football star charged in crash that killed 2

    Former University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter has been charged in connection with a crash last month that killed two people, including a fellow teammate and a team staff member. Prosecutors said Carter was racing at the time of the crash.

  • Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022

    Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide in 2022 than in any other year on records dating to 1900, a result of air travel rebounding from the pandemic and more cities turning to coal as a low-cost source of power. Emissions of the climate-warming gas that were caused by energy production grew 0.9% to reach 36.8 gigatons in 2022, the International Energy Agency reported Thursday. Carbon dioxide is released when fossil fuels such as oil, coal or natural gas are burned to powers cars, planes, homes and factories.

  • Kremlin prepared two ‘puppet leaderships’ for Ukraine ahead of invasion — media reports

    Russia had at least two plans to “rule” Ukraine after effecting regime change in the country — ones associated with former pro-Russian MP Viktor Medvedchuk and former President Viktor Yanukovych, the Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper reported on Feb. 28.

  • Markets Brace for Pakistan Default Risk as $7 Billion Debt Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bondholders are bracing for a potential default by Pakistan as the beleaguered nation faces billions of dollars in debt repayments that it will struggle to make good on without a bailout from the International Monetary Fund or rollovers from bilateral creditors.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Rig

  • Stewart follows heart, begins full-time drag-racing career

    Tony Stewart usually lets guys with families hit the runway first following NASCAR races. “I’m getting to the airport first and getting out of there," Stewart said. The 51-year-old Stewart is embarking on his first season as a full-time NHRA driver, and he's all in.

  • G20: Ukraine war casts shadow over India's ambitions

    Can India navigate tensions and secure any agreements as a divided G20 meets in Delhi?

  • Nick and Justin Co. Announce Custom 100% Cotton T-Shirt Design, Print Service

    Nick and Justin Co. has announced its single-print custom T-shirt service that offers a 24-hour turnaround. Birmingham, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Nick and Justin Co. is now offering a customizable t-shirt service that allows customers to order as little as one single print. This service gives consumers the option to create a personal, one-of-a-kind design on a 100% cotton t-shirt.Interested parties can learn more at https://oktshirt.co.uk.Nick and Justin Co. Announce Cus

  • Jupiter and Venus 'kiss' in a stunning planetary conjunction tonight. Here's how to watch.

    On March 1 and 2, Jupiter and Venus will appear side by side in the night sky in an event called a conjunction, which is visible without a telescope or binoculars.

  • Ukraine’s battlefield successes will affect situation in Transnistria, ambassador says

    The withdrawal of Russian troops from Moldova’s Transnistria depends on several factors, including Ukraine's success in defeating the Russian invasion, the Ambassador of Moldova to Ukraine, Valeriu Chiveri, said in an interview with Ukrainian broadcaster Suspіlne on March. 1.

  • Jaylin Williams with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/01/2023

  • Over 26,000 evacuated as floods hit Malaysia again; 1 dead

    Rescuers in boats retrieved families trapped on rooftops and hauled others to safety as villages and towns in parts of Malaysia were submerged in floodwaters, leading to over 26,000 people being evacuated as of Thursday. One person died when his car was swept away by floodwaters. The country is experiencing its sixth episode of continuous heavy rain from the annual monsoon season that started in November, the Meteorological Department said, warning it could drag on until April.

  • Kentucky women beat Florida in game marred by scuffle

    Robyn Benton scored 20 points, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 points and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat 11th-seeded Florida 72-57 on Wednesday in an SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle. Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game losing streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday. The game had a 22-minute delay for an official review following an altercation between Florida forward Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky forward Ajae Petty with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter.

  • Spaceflight Pioneer SpinLaunch Aims for Liftoff—No Rocket Fuel Required

    SpinLaunch is a winner of the 2023 Gizmodo Science Fair for seeking to build a groundbreaking centrifugal launch system that can deliver small satellites to orbit cheaper, faster, and with reduced environmental harm.