SpaceX launch of Starship rocket ends in midair explosion

SpaceX launched its 500-foot-tall Starship, by far the world's most powerful rocket, on an uncrewed test flight Thursday morning, but a few minutes after clearing the launch pad it failed in a midair explosion.

The giant rocket lifted off a few minutes after Thursday's launch window opened at 8:28 a.m. local time (9:28 a.m. ET) at the company's flight test facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX Starship rocket lifts off from the launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. / Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX describes Starship as a fully reusable transportation system that is made to carry cargo and crew to Earth orbit. It is designed to help humans return to the moon and go to Mars and beyond.

The huge rocket, loaded with nearly 10 million pounds of liquid oxygen and explosive liquid natural gas fuel, flew for several minutes before the mission ended in a ball of flame.

A midair explosion ends the first test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket. / Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX founder Elon Musk warned reporters Sunday the odds of success were low and said simply clearing the launch pad gantry and getting to separation of the first and second stages would be considered a successful test flight given the size and complexity of the vehicle.

"Starship is the biggest rocket ever made," he said. "It's over twice the thrust of a Saturn 5, the Saturn 5 moon rocket, which is largest rocket ever to get to orbit, it's roughly twice the mass. So, we've got 33 engines on the booster, we've got six engines on the upper stage of the ship. It's a lot of engines.

"So I guess I would just like to set expectations low. If we get far enough away from the launch pad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don't blow up the launch pad."

The rocket, generating a staggering 16 million pounds of thrust did, in fact, clear the launch gantry, but the failure, anticipated or not, was still a disappointing setback for SpaceX and Musk, who says the rocket is the key to the company's future.

"With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship," SpaceX says.

Starship consists of a 230-foot-tall Starship "Super Heavy" first stage, which is powered by 33 methane-burning Raptor engines, and a bullet-shaped, a 160-foot-tall Starship second stage that is equipped with six Raptors of its own, as well as steerable fins at the nose and tail to control the ship during atmospheric re-entry from space. The two stages together can lift 100 tons to low-Earth orbit.

Both stages are designed to be fully reusable, descending to rocket-powered touchdowns for refurbishment and relaunch. For the first test flight, however, SpaceX did not plan to attempt recovering either stage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

