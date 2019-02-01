SpaceX Layoffs Were Caused by ‘Absolutely Insane’ Projects, Admits Elon Musk

There aren’t many CEOs who can blame company layoffs on interplanetary space crafts and Space-based Internet. But then, there aren’t many CEOs like Elon Musk. During an investor call for Tesla on Wednesday, Musk argued that the SpaceX layoffs were completely different and due to his company’s ‘absolutely insane’ projects.

SpaceX documentary actual footage pic.twitter.com/RrEwYwMNgj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2019





Insane or intrepid, no one likes losing their job. Come to think of it, no one likes hearing that to keep their job, they must work relentlessly and say goodbye to their work-life balance either.

Musk may be getting responsible about cost-savings. But he seems to be a touch careless when it comes to employee morale. And it may end up leading him down a bumpy road. One that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO already described as full of “extraordinarily difficult challenges.”

