SpaceX may try Starlink Falcon 9 launch again Sunday night after windy weather subsides

SpaceX officials are targeting late Sunday night for the next weather-delayed Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — with hopes that tropical-storm-strength winds from this weekend's looming "no-name storm" will have swept out to sea.

Though SpaceX has not made an official announcement, a Coast Guard advisory shows the Starlink 6-34 launch window reopens about 11 p.m. EST Sunday and lasts past midnight to 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean 8½ minutes after liftoff.

This is the same Starlink launch attempt that was scrubbed by high ground-level winds late Tuesday night with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the countdown.

SpaceX also postponed its Tuesday attempt to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the Space Force's mysterious X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a secretive robotic space plane. No word yet on when that USSF-52 mission will now occur.

The National Weather Service wind advisory for Brevard County expires at expires at 4 a.m. Sunday, while the high surf advisory expires at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Dec 15 | Windy conditions continue along the coast today, with isolated showers moving onshore.



Rain chances, wind, & the threat of severe weather will increase through the day on Sat. Be sure to stay weather aware, especially Sat night. Have multiple ways to receive warnings! pic.twitter.com/QXFNZ3XcrY — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) December 15, 2023

For the latest launch schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX moves Starlink launch window to Sunday amid wild Florida weather