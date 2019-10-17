SpaceX may want to launch 42,000 internet satellites — about 5 times more spacecraft than humanity has ever flown

SpaceX; Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Business Insider





SpaceX wants to surround Earth with a fleet of internet satellites called Starlink. Original plans called for launching nearly 12,000 satellites over the next 8 years or so.

However, Space News reports that SpaceX has asked to launch 30,000 more satellites for a maximum of 42,000. That's about 20 times the number of working satellites today and nearly five times the total of all spacecraft humanity has ever launched since 1957.

Elon Musk, the rocket company's founder, has said he hopes Starlink will get rural and remote regions of Earth online with affordable high-speed web access.

Launching a bunch of satellites increases the risk of collisions and space debris. In early September, SpaceX experienced a close call between one of its first 60 Starlink satellites and a European spacecraft.

Amazon, which is working toward a Kuiper System internet constellation, recently told the FCC that if one in 20 satellites loses its ability to dodge debris or satellites, there'd be about a 6% chance of collision.

If SpaceX gets the go-ahead, the company's planned fleet of Starlink internet satellites could soon outnumber all the spacecraft humanity has ever launched by nearly five-to-one.

That's according to Caleb Henry at Space News, who on Tuesday reported that SpaceX, founded by tech mogul Elon Musk, now seeks permission from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to fly an additional 30,000 Starlink satellites into space. Those tens of thousands would be additional to the nearly 12,000 spacecraft that SpaceX asked permission to launch from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Put together, this suggests SpaceX now seeks to fly a maximum of 42,000 Starlink satellites.

That figure is striking if it comes to pass. SpaceX would have 20 times the number of operational satellites in orbit today, per a recent tally by the Union of Concerned Scientists. The company's notional mega-fleet would also eclipse the count of all spacecraft ever launched into space by humanity (both operational and defunct) by nearly five-fold, based on a United Nations database.

SpaceX

SpaceX plans to boot up Starlink with a fraction of this number, then build toward a floating internet backbone around Earth that also bathes most of the planet's surface in ultra-high-speed web access.

"For the system to be economically viable, it's really on the order of 1,000 satellites," Musk told Business Insider during a call with journalists in May, "which is obviously a lot of satellites, but it's way less than 10,000 or 12,000."

The additional spacecraft appear to reflect SpaceX's planning for Starlink's deeper future. As more satellites for internet constellations fly, they will bring risks as well as rewards.

New satellite internet projects may be multi-billion-dollar cash cows

There are a few reasons companies like SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb, Iridium, and others want to launch large constellations of internet-providing satellites. Chief among them is to rake in billions of dollars.

Traditional satellite internet relies on spacecraft that are larger, older, more expensive, and about 22,236 miles away from Earth. This limits coverage and bandwidth while making for laggy connections.