SpaceX: Can meat be grown in space?

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·6 min read
A stock image of an astronaut eating a hamburger
A stock image of an astronaut eating a hamburger

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk both want to colonise space. Nasa is also trying to put people on to the dusty surface of Mars.

But if humans do want to set up communities on the moon or planets, what will they eat?

Plenty of experiments have been conducted to see whether plants can flourish in space.

And as of last week, a new test has begun to see if meat cells can grow.

It was a small pilot step for trialling a potential nutrient source, one possibly big leap - at least the experimenters hope - for the future of space travel.

The experiment was dreamt up by Aleph Farms, an Israeli company that specialises in growing meat from cells and is being carried out by the first all-private astronaut team to visit the International Space Station.

Sceptics though say the method is too unstable for astronauts to rely on - and that growing space meat will never be more simple than simply bringing it up from Earth.

How to grow meat

Growing meat from cells - particularly at scale - even on Earth isn't easy. Aleph Farms is one of several companies trying to produce "cultured meat" but it is the first to try to do it in space.

The company doesn't like to use the term "lab-grown" meat - but in reality this process doesn't look anything like a traditional farm.

Cells from a cow (though it could be any animal) are fed the things they need to grow, like amino acids and carbohydrates. The cells multiply until muscle tissue forms, and eventually becomes meat that you can eat. This process is called "cultivation" or "proliferation".

The meat is grown in tanks that look more like what you'd find in a brewery than a farmyard. The life-cycle of an animal raised for meat - birth, life and slaughter - is completely bypassed.

Enthusiasts say the process has potentially positive implications for the environment, drastically reducing methane emissions for example.

Why grow meat in space?

Zvika Tamari, who heads Aleph Farms' space programme, says scientists don't know whether this can be replicated in zero gravity.

"We know from many previous scientific studies that physiology and biology behave very differently in a microgravity environment… So, we actually don't know, nobody knows, if these processes of cultivation of meat proliferation can actually occur in space."

So, when on 8 April four men blasted off into space in a SpaceX rocket, on the first private mission to the International Space Station, they brought with them a small shoe box-sized container carrying in it animal cells - and everything they need to grow.

Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, accompanied by former astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. They were due to return to space on Sunday 24 April, after which the cells will be closely analysed.

But is it worth it?

Even if the experiment is a success and it is proven that meat can be grown in space, it doesn't necessarily mean it's a good idea.

There's a reason local supermarkets aren't stuffed with meat grown from cells. In fact, although hundreds of millions of dollars have been pumped into the industry (Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor in Aleph Farms) this is food that is hard to produce at scale.

Aleph Farms is also still waiting for regulatory approval in Israel before it can serve it up at restaurants. This is food that hasn't yet established itself on Earth, let alone space.

There are other more practical problems when it comes to growing meat in space though. The first is the issue of sterility.

"Animal cells grow slowly", says David Humbird, a chemical engineer at Berkeley.

"If bacteria or fungus were to get into the culture it would grow much faster from animal cells and it will just take over so you aren't making the animal cells anymore. You're making bacteria. And you have to throw it away," says Mr Humbird.

Aleph Farms says it believes the sterility problem can be handled, particularly in space where relatively small quantities of meat would need to be produced. But contamination would be disastrous for a community on Mars - the space equivalent of a crop failure.

Aleph Farms also argues that transporting food into space is extremely costly. Figures vary widely, however a Nasa estimate from 2008 puts the cost at $10,000 (£7,800) just to get a pound of payload into Earth's orbit.

It would cost many times more to bring a pound of food to Mars.

"Mars is millions and millions of kilometres away. And so to be able to produce your food locally, on site is a huge advantage", says Mr Tamari.

Mr Humbird disagrees about this potential benefit, however.

"Those cells that are themselves grown on edible material are going to be sugar, amino acids, and water. And the caloric value of the cells that you make will always be less than that," he says.

"At the best case you could probably recover 25% of the calories and eat them as food. So the question is, why would you drag all those calories into space just to expend 75% of them?"

But there are other considerations when planning long space missions - like the mental health of astronauts.

Karen Nyberg is a former Nasa astronaut who spent five-and-a-half months on the International Space Station, and is now on Aleph Farms' advisory board.

She says food plays a crucial role in the psychological wellbeing of a crew.

"Food comes in these white bags that we just have to hydrate, like powdered milk and that sort of thing… I was craving the smell of garlic saute and olive oil, and it's just something we don't have. And so anything we can have to kind of bring back home I think would be great."

For Ms Nyberg, fresh food and vegetables is vital if humans are expected to be away from earth for years at a time.

Certainly if humanity is serious about putting people on Mars, how to feed astronauts with nutrient rich food that doesn't spoil - and tastes good - is an important and difficult conundrum.

It's one thing proving meat can be grown in space - it's another proving it's reliable enough, or a practical alternative to food brought from earth.

Aleph Farms has lofty ambitions, but showing that meat really can be produced at scale on Earth is a much more pressing question for the company.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Live music revenue fell again in 2021, despite gigs returning

    Royalties for live music were down almost 30% last year, but a recovery is on the horizon.

  • Nicaragua quits OAS over Ortega re-election criticism, says it is not a 'colony'

    Nicaragua's government on Sunday said it had completed its withdrawal from the Organization of American States (OAS), which had criticized last year's re-election of President Daniel Ortega as illegitimate. Nicaragua's government also said it had closed the local OAS office and revoked the credentials of several of its OAS representatives. "We ratify our unwavering decision to leave the OAS ... Nicaragua is not a colony of anyone," the government said in a statement, which also described the Washington-based entity as interventionist and controlled by the United States.

  • The high-tech fitness mirrors that aim to get you exercising more

    The machines allow the user to see both his or her reflection and a video of an online instructor.

  • First all-private astronaut team aboard space station undocks for flight home

    (Reuters) -The first all-private astronaut team ever to fly aboard the International Space Station (ISS) departed the orbiting outpost on Sunday to begin a descent back to Earth, capping a two-week science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team from the Houston-based startup company Axiom Space undocked from the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. EDT (0110 GMT Monday) to embark on a 16-hour return flight, a live NASA webcast showed. The Axiom astronauts, garbed in their helmeted white-and-black spacesuits, were seen strapped into the crew cabin shortly before the spacecraft separated from the station, orbiting some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.

  • Researchers say black holes destroy thousands of stars as they grow

    Researchers have released a new report digging into the possibility of black holes devouring thousands of stars as they grow. The astronomers say growing black holes appear to be following a violent path to grow their weight. The researchers published a paper on their recent findings in The Astrophysical Journal. Growing black holes are violently … The post Researchers say black holes destroy thousands of stars as they grow appeared first on BGR.

  • NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars

    Back in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet. The landing marked the beginning of a new era for studying the Martian world. One that has elicited quite a lot of excitement and discoveries over the past year. Now, NASA has released footage captured by the Perseverance rover of a Martian solar eclipse, … The post NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars appeared first on BGR.

  • The Peregrine lunar lander could be America’s first step back on the Moon since Apollo

    Astrobotic has finally unveiled the flight model of its Peregrine lunar lander. The space-focused company revealed the lander on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. This is the model that will actually fly to the Moon later this year. Astrobotic is the first company in NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to reveal its flight model. … The post The Peregrine lunar lander could be America’s first step back on the Moon since Apollo appeared first on BGR.

  • Zombie parasite stars are eating other stars alive

    On Earth, parasites have been devouring unassuming hosts from the inside out for millions of years, but not all parasitic entities are necessarily alive. Stars can also gnaw away at living victims. There is often stellar parasitism in binary systems, where one star slowly eats away at another as they orbit each other, as if it had been infected by the virus in Splinter that takes over the body of its prey to zombify it into a voracious cannibal. This is possibly why half-eaten red giant stars th

  • SpaceX astronauts on an all-private mission to the ISS are spending a day free flying in orbit after their return home was delayed

    Axiom's Ax-1 mission is set to conclude on Monday, while NASA's SpaceX crewed orbital flight, Crew-4, will launch on Wednesday.

  • The storage hack you should skip in your small space, according to an interior designer

    Although storage baskets are cute, they can waste square footage in a small space, according to an expert.

  • What is the slowest thing on Earth?

    Lasers create colorful light shows at concerts, are used by doctors in surgeries – and are used in scientific laboratories. EyeWolf/Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is the slowest thing on Earth? – Jiwon, Brookline, Massachusetts In the words of the infamous villain, Dr. Evil: “Lasers.” Lasers focus a narrow, directed beam of light on a specific spot, making th

  • SpaceX has become the largest employer in Brownsville, Texas, and estimates $885 million gross output for the county it’s based in, reports say

    SpaceX invested $430 million in Cameron County in 2021 and now has 1,600 direct employees at their production site in the county.

  • A wolf-colonized island gives new insights into predator and prey relationships

    Sarah Hoy spends winter in a small cabin on a remote, snow-covered island colonized by wolves.

  • Axiom private space mission crew undocks from International Space Station, headed home

    Larry Connor a Dayton-based entrepreneur, successfully launched into space on the first private mission to the International Space Station April 9.

  • Baby giraffe makes public debut on Earth Day

    STORY: After spending 32 days alone with its mother, the zoo's new member was ecstatic to meet its father "Krugger" and sister "Gema" in their enclosure, in the midst of Earth Day 2022.Benito's birth and its presentation on Earth Day send a message of hope, since giraffes are an endangered species.Earth Day, celebrated on April 22 each year, is a way to remind people of the urgent need to intensify actions to protect wildlife and the planet against the destruction caused by human activities.

  • High winds delay commercial crew's return to Earth

    Bad weather once again holds up the Axiom-1 crew's return to Earth.

  • NMSU sophomore wins award from American Physical Society for outstanding research

    All scholars strive to be recognized for their research. For New Mexico State University student Haley Woolf, that recognition has come early.

  • What will be on board Rocket Lab's first Electron launch from Wallops?

    Rocket Lab secures multi-launch contract with HawkEye 360 with the confirms first launch planned from Wallops Flight Facility

  • 2 Ways Rocket Lab Stock Could Double

    Aerospace and defense powerhouse SpaceX famously launches rockets into orbit, then turns them around and lands its flight-proven rockets back on Earth. Or rather, SpaceX has been unique up until now. Earlier this month, SpaceX small-scale imitator Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) -- which builds small rockets that carry only a fraction of the payload of a SpaceX Falcon 9 and currently throws away each rocket after use -- announced that it's going to try and follow in SpaceX's footsteps by attempting to reuse a rocket for the very first time.

  • Axiom-1 departure from space station delayed until Sunday over high winds

    The crew of the first all-private mission to the International Space Station will start their trip back to Earth on Saturday.