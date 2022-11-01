SpaceX nails double booster landings after launch

TechCrunch

While Mark Zuckerberg burns billions at the alter of the metaverse, a much more practical opportunity directly in his company's lane could provide much more achievable short-term success: Twitter's having an identify crisis under new owner Elon Musk. Despite showing signs that its social media business isn't what it once was, Meta's Facebook and Instagram networks are still undeniably massive, with established revenue fundamentals. It's clear from their recent earnings call that analysts would rather the company and Zuckerberg spend their time and focus on making the most of what it has already achieved in contemporary social media — which does seem smart even if that ends up being an exercise in managing a long decline into irrelevancy.