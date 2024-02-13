SpaceX, NASA moon lander late-night launch on Valentine's Day: Where to watch in Volusia

A Florida rocket launch is scheduled on the most romantic holiday — the NASA Intuitive Machines moon lander.

The mission? The Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander carrying NASA science and commercial payloads will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The launch time is set for 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, aka Valentine's Day, from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in neighboring Brevard County.

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, the USA TODAY Network's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

Where can I see a rocket launch in Volusia County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs

• Bethune Beach, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach)

• Oak Hill riverfront, Sites include Sunrise Park, 275 River Road; Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road; Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road; and Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road.

