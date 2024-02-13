SpaceX, NASA moon lander late-night launch on Valentine's Day: Treasure Coast hotspots

A Florida rocket launch is scheduled on the most romantic holiday — the NASA Intuitive Machines moon lander.

The mission? The Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander carrying NASA science and commercial payloads will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The launch time is set for 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, aka Valentine's Day, from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in neighboring Brevard County.

Where can I see a rocket launch in Indian River County and Martin County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

