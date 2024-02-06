SpaceX and NASA scrub Ax-3 splashdown off of Pensacola coast

NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space scrubbed a planned splashdown of the Ax-3 mission off the coast of Pensacola on Monday night.

SpaceX said weather conditions remained unfavorable for a splashdown off the Florida coast.

NASA said it will conduct a weather review at noon Eastern Time to assess the next potential undocking opportunity for Ax-3.

The Ax-3 mission launched in January as the first all-European private astronaut mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Axiom Space has used SpaceX rockets to fly two previous private astronaut crews to the ISS.

SpaceX has several splashdown locations for its Dragon spacecraft off the Florida coast in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

