SpaceX and OneWeb satellites nearly crashed into each other in orbit, according to reports

Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX&#39;s Starlink broadband network, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 during a time exposure at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, during liftoff. Associated Press

  • SpaceX and OneWeb satellites were just feet away from crashing into each other in orbit.

  • 'Red alerts' were sent to both companies by the US Space Force warning them of the near disaster.

  • The US government agency found the satellites only 190 feet apart.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

SpaceX and OneWeb's satellites were dangerously close to colliding with each other in orbit last weekend, according to reports.

The Verge reported that it was the first known crash-avoidance incident for the two companies as they try to grow their new broadband-beaming networks in space.

The event occurred after OneWeb blasted a new batch of 36 satellites into orbit and had to dodge through an array of Starlinks to reach its targeted orbit.

The outlet said "red alerts" were sent from the US Space Force 18th Space Control Squadron to both companies. The US government agency found the satellites only 190 feet apart. A collision would have sent hundreds more pieces of debris flying around space. This could potentially also have led to further collisions with other nearby objects.

OneWeb's satellites operate at an orbit roughly 550 km higher than SpaceX's Starlink. This means OneWeb's constellation must pass through SpaceX's sea of satellites.

As both teams tried to coordinate, it was discovered that SpaceX disabled its automated AI-powered collision-avoidance system to give OneWeb the opportunity to drive its satellite out of the way, according to Chris McLaughlin, chief of government, regulation, and engagement at OneWeb.

McLaughlin spoke to Insider's Kate Duffy last week to discuss OneWeb's strategy. He addressed concerns relating to the way big space companies are launching thousands of satellites.

He said the practice is "not a responsible way forward for future generations," adding that OneWeb is "adopting a more responsible use of space."

OneWeb plans to have 648 satellites at 1,200 km in orbit in line with its goal to provide a global broadband service. The company's most recent launch on March 25 took it up to 146 satellites.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • We're entombing the Earth in an impenetrable shell of dead satellites

    A recent study suggests that there is now nowhere on Earth free from the light pollution produced by overhead debris and satellites. Researchers expect that problem to only get worse as mega-constellations of internet-beaming mini-satellites, like SpaceX’s Starlink program, take off.

  • Andium is watching oil fields for emissions and just got money from the biggest oil companies to do it

    Launched in 2014 to "support" the targets laid out in the Paris Agreement to limit global greenhouse gas emissions, OGCI has invested in 21 projects to date. With Andium, the oil majors join existing investors including Tom Miglis, the former chief investment officer of Citadel Securities and Talis Capital, in backing a company developing technologies for natural gas flare monitoring, tank telemetry and object detection. The company said it provides oil and gas companies with real-time information from remote locations at a far lower cost than other solutions.

  • A legendary 3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' of the Pharaohs has just been discovered in Egypt

    The archaeology team began excavating the great city, known as the 'Rise of Aten,' in September 2020 and have unearthed entire neighborhoods.

  • Beast of five teeth: Chilean scientists unearth skunk that walked among dinosaurs

    A fossil of a skunk-like mammal that lived during the age of dinosaurs has been discovered in Chilean Patagonia, adding further proof to recent evidence that mammals roamed that part of South America a lot earlier than previously thought. A part of the creature's fossilized jawbone with five teeth attached were discovered close to the famous Torres del Paine national park. Christened Orretherium tzen, meaning 'Beast of Five Teeth' in an amalgam of Greek and a local indigenous language, the animal is thought to have lived between 72 and 74 million years ago during the Upper Cretaceous period, at the end of the Mesozoic era, and been a herbivore.

  • Proof of new physics from the muon's magnetic moment? Maybe not, according to a new theoretical calculation

    Two new papers shed light on a longstanding mystery in particle physics. Zmeel/E+ via Getty ImagesWhen the results of an experiment don’t match predictions made by the best theory of the day, something is off. Fifteen years ago, physicists at Brookhaven National Laboratory discovered something perplexing. Muons – a type of subatomic particle – were moving in unexpected ways that didn’t match theoretical predictions. Was the theory wrong? Was the experiment off? Or, tantalizingly, was this evidence of new physics? Physicists have been trying to solve this mystery every since. One group from Fermilab tackled the experimental side and on April 7, 2021, released results confirming the original measurement. But my colleagues and I took a different approach. I am a theoretical physicist and the spokesperson and one of two coordinators of the Budapest-Marseille-Wuppertal collaboration. This is a large–scale collaboration of physicists who have been trying to see if the older theoretical prediction was incorrect. We used a new method to calculate how muons interact with magnetic fields. My team’s theoretical prediction is different from the original theory and matches both the old experimental evidence and the new Fermilab data. If our calculation is correct, it resolves the discrepancy between theory and experiment and would suggest that there is not an undiscovered force of nature. Our result was published in the journal Nature on April 7, 2021, the same day as the new experimental results. The Standard Model of physics is the most accurate theory of the universe to date. Cush/Wikimedia Commons The muon and the Standard Model The muon is a heavier, unstable sister of the electron. Muons are all around us and are, for example, created when cosmic rays collide with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. They are able to pass through matter, and researchers have used them to probe the inaccessible interiors of structures from giant volcanoes to the Egyptian pyramids. Muons, like electrons, have an electric charge and generate tiny magnetic fields. The strength and orientation of this magnetic field is called the magnetic moment. Almost everything in the universe – from how atoms are built to how your cellphone works to how galaxies move – can be described by four interactions. You are probably familiar with the first two: gravity and electromagnetism. The third is the weak interaction, which is responsible for radioactive decay. Last is the strong interaction, the force that holds the protons and neutrons in an atom’s nucleus together. Physicists call this framework – minus gravity – the Standard Model of particle physics. All interactions of the Standard Model contribute to the muon’s magnetic moment and each do so in multiple different ways. Physicists very precisely know how electromagnetism and the weak interaction do so, but determining how the strong interaction contributes to the muon’s magnetic field has proven to be incredibly hard to do. The magnetic field of the muon has proven incredibly hard to predict. Newton Henry Black/Wikimedia Commons A magnetic mystery Of all of the effects that the strong interaction has on the muon’s magnetic moment, the largest and also hardest to calculate with the necessary precision is called the Leading Order Hadronic Vacuum Polarization. In the past, to calculate this effect, physicists used a mixed theoretical–experimental approach. They would collect data from collisions between electrons and positrons – the opposite of electrons – and use it to calculate the strong interaction’s contribution to the muon’s magnetic moment. Physicists have been using this approach to further refine the estimate for decades. The latest results are from 2020 and produced a very precise estimate. This calculation of the magnetic moment is what experimental physicists have been testing for decades. Until April 7, 2021, the most precise experimental result was 15 years old. For this measurement, at Brookhaven National Laboratory, researchers created muons in a particle accelerator and then watched how they moved through a magnetic field using a giant, 50-foot-wide (15-meter) electromagnet. By measuring how muons moved and decayed, they were able to directly measure the muon’s magnetic moment. It came as quite the surprise when Broohaven’s 2006 direct measurement of the muon’s magnetic moment was larger than it should have been according to theory. Faced with this discrepancy, there were three options: Either the theoretical prediction was incorrect, the experiment was incorrect or, as many physicists believed, this was a sign of an unknown force of nature. So which was it? New theories My colleagues and I chose to pursue the first option: The theory might be off in some way. So, we decided to try to find a better way to calculate the prediction. Our team of physicists took the most basic underlying equations of the strong interaction, put the equations on an space-time grid and solved as many of them as possible at once. The technique is kind of like making a weather forecast. As commercial aircrafts fly their routes, they measure pressure, temperature and the speed of wind at given points on Earth. Similarly, we placed the strong interaction equation on a space-time grid. The weather data at individual points are then put into a supercomputer that combines all of the data to predict the evolution of the weather. Our team put the strong interaction forces on a grid and looked for the evolution of these fields. The more planes collecting data, the better the prediction. In this metaphor, we used billions of airplanes to calculate the most precise magnetic moment we could using millions of computer processing hours at multiple supercomputer centers in Europe. Our new approach produces an estimate of the strength of the muon’s magnetic field that closely matches the experimental value measured by the Brookhaven scientists. It essentially closes the gap between theory and experimental measurements and, if true, confirms the Standard Model that has guided particle physics for decades. The Fermilab experiment, using the same magnet from Brookhaven, measured an almost identical magnetic moment for the muon. Reidar Hahn/Fermilab, CC BY New experiments But my colleagues and I have not been the only ones pursuing this mystery. Other scientists, like the ones at Fermilab, a particle accelerator close to Chicago, have chosen to test the second option: that the experiment was off. At Fermilab, physicists have been continuing the experiment that was done at Brookhaven to get a more precise experimental measurement of the muon’s magnetic moment. They used a more intense muon source that gave them a more precise result. It matched the old measurement almost perfectly. The Fermilab results strongly suggest that the experimental measurements are correct. The new theoretical prediction made by my colleagues and me matches with these experimental results. While it may have been exciting to discover hints of new physics, our new theory seems to say that this time, the Standard Model is holding up. One mystery remains though: the gap between the original prediction and our new theoretical result. My team and I believe that ours is correct, but our result is the very first of its sort. As always in science, other calculations need to be done to confirm or refute it. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zoltan Fodor, Penn State. Read more:How we found hints of new particles or forces of nature – and why it could change physicsThe search for dark matter gets a speed boost from quantum technology Zoltan Fodor receives funding from DFG, BMBF.

  • McDonald's Is Closing Hundreds of Walmart Locations

    Walmart will try to fill the void with Taco Bell, Domino's, and cheesesteaks among other options.

  • No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge

    Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel. The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases and deaths includes even Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations but now struggles to contain COVID-19.

  • This Mars image looks unreal, and it sort of is

    The image you see above is the surface of Mars. I know that's hard to believe since you normally see Mars in dusty, vaguely orangish hues in photos snapped by NASA's Mars rovers, but it's true! This image, by contrast, has some orange along with shades of white and a surprising amount of blue, but how can this be? Well, have a seat dear science fan as we go on a magical journey to the world of false-color images. What you see here is an image captured by NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter. The spacecraft has been cruising around Mars for two decades and is now officially "the longest-working Mars spacecraft in history," according to the space agency. It's a lovely little spacecraft but this image of Mars wasn't captured in color. Instead, the color comes from an algorithm that assigns blue hues to colder temperatures and orange colors to warmer temperatures. This produces a really striking image, but not necessarily an accurate representation of what you'd see if you were looking at this spot on Mars with your own eyes. The snapshot was taken near the north pole of Mars, which is an area known to be covered in ice. The data returned by the Odyssey orbiter allows NASA scientists to do cool things with the image, including overlaying one kind of image onto another. In this case, it's a mix of visible light (like we see with our eyes) and infrared image data with which NASA can "paint" the image in whatever way seems to fit the best. In this case, the orange peeks of the dunes are warmer than the areas which are carved out and are assigned yellow and orange hues, while the cooler spots are given blue tints. This gives the appearance of Earth-like sand dunes covering a bed of ice when in reality the colors aren't nearly so bold. If you were looking at it from a spacecraft flying overhead you'd mostly just see shades of gray, though the carved dunes would still be visible. NASA explains in a blog post showcasing the image as part of a celebration of Odyssey's 20th anniversary: A sea of dark dunes, sculpted by the wind into long lines, surrounds Mars' northern polar cap and covers an area as big as Texas. In this false-color image, areas with cooler temperatures are recorded in bluer tints, while warmer features are depicted in yellows and oranges. Thus, the dark, sun-warmed dunes glow with a golden color. This image covers an area 19 miles (30 kilometers) wide. It's obviously really cool to see images like this as they show us a side of Mars that we don't often get to see, but it's important to keep your imagination grounded, as false-color images don't always offer an accurate depiction of what really exists.

  • EXPLAINER: Courtroom technology on display in Chauvin trial

    The foundation of the case against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is a mountain of video evidence, but presenting that to jurors isn't as easy as pushing play. Over and over, prosecutors have shown video from surveillance cameras, bystanders’ cellphones and police body and dash cameras, and have asked witnesses to annotate footage or photographs and narrate the action on screen. Large screens or projectors are fixtures of modern courtrooms, alongside software similar to PowerPoint designed for courtroom presentation of videos, photos and other evidence.

  • Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

    Italian prosecutors have accused a top World Health Organization official of lying to them about a spiked WHO report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. health agency. Prosecutors in Bergamo placed Dr. Ranieri Guerra, at the time a WHO assistant director general, under investigation for allegedly making false declarations to them when he voluntarily agreed to be questioned in November. Guerra was the WHO’s liaison with the Italian government after Italy became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe last year.

  • The true story of how Prince Philip's DNA solved a Russian Romanov murder mystery

    It was the mystery that captured the imagination of the world, as a Russian Imperial dynasty was ruthlessly executed before details of their disappearance obfuscated for decades. In 2018, the true story of how the Duke of Edinburgh helped piece together the murders of Tsar Nicholas II and his family was told by the Science Museum in an exhibition detailing how his DNA provided the key. The Duke, who offered a blood sample to experts attempting to identify bodies found in unmarked graves in 1993, provided a match with the Tsarina and her daughters, related through the maternal line, proving once and for all their fate. The research by that team, known in detail only to scientists until recently, was put on display for the first time, with graphs of the Tsar’s own DNA exhibited alongside details of the Duke’s contribution of five cubic centimetres of blood. The Duke is the grand-nephew of the Tsarina, with her older sister Victoria Mountbatten his maternal grandmother. He was invited to assist the investigation into her murder by Dr Peter Gill and his team at the Forensic Science Service, who used mitochondrial DNA analysis to determine they have proved "virtually beyond doubt" that bones found in a grave in Yekaterinburg in July 1991 were those of the Romanovs. The Duke was keenly aware of his family history, reported to have once answered a question about whether he would like to travel to Russia with the words: "I would like to go to Russia very much, although the ba----ds murdered half my family." The Science Museum exhibition, The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution, was designed to explore the decades of scientific development that have helped experts piece together what happened to the Romanov family, opened in the centenary of their executions.

  • Famed Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient city

    Egypt’s best-known archaeologist on Saturday revealed further details on a Pharaonic city recently found in the southern province of Luxor. Zahi Hawass said that archaeologists found brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times at the site of the 3,000-year-old lost city. It dates back to Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty, whose reign is considered a golden era for ancient Egypt.

  • SpaceX’s Starlink internet service just got a little more powerful

    SpaceX might be struggling a bit when it comes to landing its big, shiny Starship prototypes, but the company's other projects are moving along with much better results. The Starlink project, which endeavors to create a global data network accessible virtually everywhere, has seen regular reinforcements as SpaceX continues to launch new batches of satellites on an extremely consistent schedule. Now, in the latest boost to the network, SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday. The launch, which took place at 12:34(lol) p.m. Eastern time went smoothly from start to finish, with the SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the dozens of satellites to space and then returning to Earth for a soft landing on one of the company's drone ships. It's the 10th launch for SpaceX this year and it brings the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit up to 1,378. A total of 1,445 Starlink satellites have been launched, but some of them were deorbited for one reason or another, which is why the number isn't nice and round like it would otherwise be. The vast majority of the machines, however, are still up there, and they're already providing internet service to thousands of beta testers back on the surface. The company's short-term goals include boosting the number of satellites in orbit to nearly 1,600 by the end of 2021 or early 2022, which should allow the Starlink network to provide internet service on a near-global scale. Right now, the service is available in the United States and Canada, and it's going to need to jump through a whole bunch of regulatory hoops before it can roll out to all of the countries that it wants to be able to provide service to. That being said, the project has shown promise for SpaceX, and while the internet services isn't a record-breaker in terms of speed, it has the edge when it comes to providing high-speed data to areas where cable or fiber haven't yet saturated things. Rural communities especially have been left without true high-speed internet for a long time, and SpaceX looks to capitalize on the slow spread of cable and fiber by scooping up rural customers in large numbers. Additionally, once Starlink service can be provided in countries where internet service is slower or even less readily available than it is in the US and Canada, the company may see itself gaining customers at an extremely rapid pace. For now, Starlink remains in beta as the company irons out any kinks in the service and waits patiently for its satellite network to grow. SpaceX already has clearance to launch up to 30,000 satellites for Starlink, and that number could grow even larger once the company approaches that massive milestone. That date is likely still several years away.

  • India's COVID-19 infections, deaths surge as migrants start to flee cities

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported another record number of new COVID-19 infections on Friday and daily deaths hit their highest in more than five months, as it battles a second wave of infections and states complain of a persistent vaccine shortage. Evoking memories of the last national lockdown when tens of thousands of people walked on foot back to their homes, hundreds of migrants in badly affected Mumbai packed into trains as bars, malls and restaurants have again been forced to down shutters. One of those fleeing was Surender Puri, who recently lost his job as a cook at a restaurant in Mumbai's suburb.

  • American, Russians dock at International Space Station

    A trio of Russian and American space travelers launched successfully and reached the International Space Station on Friday. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42 p.m. (0742 GMT, 3:42 a.m. EDT) aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. It is the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.

  • How to split your screen on a Windows 10 computer to view multiple program windows at once

    You can split your screen on a Windows 10 computer by snapping two, three, or four windows into place.

  • The long-range forecast for the future of the world is looking dark and stormy

    A new 20-year-forecast for the world: increasingly fragmented and turbulent.The big picture: A major report put out this week by the National Intelligence Council reflects a present rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. How the next two decades will unfold depends largely on whether new technologies will ultimately unite us — or continue to divide us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Many, if not most, of those trends identified in the new report from the U.S. government are trending negative."Shared global challenges — including climate change, disease, financial crises, and technology disruptions — are likely to manifest more frequently and intensely in almost every region and country," the report's authors write.They predict that those intensifying challenges will collide with a geopolitical structure that will become increasingly fragmented and fragile, as the U.S. competes with China for global leadership while citizens of both democracies and autocracies grow more dissatisfied with their leaders.How it works: The Global Trends Report, which is compiled every four years, is an example of strategic foresight, the science — and art — of using past and present trends to produce different scenarios about the medium- and longer-term future.Rather than attempting to outright predict where we'll be in 20 years — which is all but impossible without an extremely accurate crystal ball — such efforts are meant to present policymakers with possibilities about where the world might be headed and information about the major trends that will shape the future.Details: The clearest trend lines are in demographics: Over the next 20 years, richer countries will grow older and in some cases even begin to shrink, while whatever slowing population growth exists will be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.That will produce "extensive strains on infrastructure, education, and healthcare" in megacities that aren't prepared for it, the report's authors write.Another fairly certain trend line is intensifying climate change, which my Axios colleague Andrew Freedman reports "will lead to a less secure, more crisis-prone world that will strain global institutions."The social responses to these trends are less certain, but they'll play an even more important role in what the world will look like in 2040.The scarcest resource in the decades ahead won't be oil or rare earth metals, but social trust.According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, the majority of respondents in more than half of the countries polled are pessimistic that they and their families will be better off in five years — an increase of 5% from the previous year.Even more worrying are the growing social divisions within trust, which has been exacerbated by the deeply unequal experience of the pandemic.While trust in institutions has risen over the past 20 years among the more educated and wealthy portions of the population, more than half of the rest of the public during the past decade has said the "system" is failing them.By the numbers: There is real fear that decades of global progress against extreme poverty and disease may be petering out and even reversing. About 150 million people fell out of the global middle class last year, the first time that demographic shrank since the 1990s.Raised expectations suddenly dashed by the reversal of growth is a recipe for pessimism, anger and social fragmentation — all of which could be further stoked by the spread of the internet.What's next: The report lays out five scenarios for the future, ranging from a democratic renaissance led by a stronger and more united America to a chaotic world where no country is powerful enough to counter the challenges we face.Which future we get will depend in large part on technology — AI and automation, clean energy, gene editing and more.If technological progress can jump-start economic growth for all while forestalling the worst effects of climate change, the world in 2040 will be a much easier place to navigate.If it can't, we may look back on 2020 as the good old days.What to watch: Unexpected X-factors.Should we experience something truly world-changing — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a pandemic much more severe than COVID-19, a leap forward to true artificial general intelligence — all bets for the future are off.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sen. Duckworth calls for paid family leave, child care in next recovery package

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) says she hopes to see paid family leave, universal pre-k and help with childcare in the next economic relief package that President Biden is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

  • Is high-speed rail the future of U.S. transportation?

    Compared to trains in other developed countries, the U.S. rail system is downright sluggish. But would a system of ultra-fast trains make sense for America?

  • India to review COVID-19 vaccines after blood clot warning - report

    India is currently administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute and branded Covishield, and a shot developed by Bharat Biotech called COVAXIN. The review comes after Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it found a possible link between AstraZeneca's vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot, although it added the vaccine's advantages still outweighed the risks.