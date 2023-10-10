SpaceX’s overnight Falcon 9 rocket launch was a success
SpaceX is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations that the company pays women and minority employees less than their white and male colleagues. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by SpaceX engineer Ashley Foltz, who says she was hired at a salary of $92,000, even though men with similar or less experience were offered as much as $115,000. According to her LinkedIn, Ashley was hired in September 2022 as a propulsion engineer.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Disney shares hit a new nine-year low last week as the company grapples with various uncertainties from leadership unknowns to a potential asset sale — all while activist investor Nelson Peltz launches a renewed attack on the media giant.
Fizz, the buzzy anonymous social app that's now being used across more than 80 college campuses, has filed suit against rival Sidechat, alleging unfair competition and a range of abuses, including attempts at disrupting Fizz's launches, spreading rumors about Fizz having hackers, trademark infringements, sending false spam reports to Instagram and using false pretenses to acquire information on Fizz's launch strategies, among other things, including paying students to delete Fizz's app. The case was filed in the Southern District of Court against Sidechat owner, Flower Ave. on October 6, 2023. Sidechat has been relatively press-shy to date; however, TechCrunch previously confirmed involvement from ex-Snap engineer Sebastian Gil and ex-Snap product designer Chamal Samaranayake -- both of whom are listed in an SEC filing for Flower Ave.
