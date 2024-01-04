SpaceX Ovzon-3 satellite mission marks first launch from Space Coast during 2024

Kicking off the Space Coast's 2024 orbital-launch tally, a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral carrying a Swedish communications satellite inside its 17-foot-diameter carbon-composite fairing.

The SpaceX Ovzon-3 mission, which promptly disappeared into the clouds from numerous Brevard County vantage points, marked the first launch of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's neighboring Kennedy Space Center.

Florida's Space Coast hosted a record-shattering 72 orbital launches last year — with SpaceX accounting for 68 of them. Space Launch Delta 45 officials tweeted celebratory photos of SpaceX's Thursday back-to-back Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 launch doubleheader, which closed out the calendar year.

Nationwide, Wednesday's launch marked SpaceX's second of 2024 — following a Tuesday night Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California — and 297th overall, Zachary Luppen, a SpaceX avionics reliability engineer, said during the launch webcast.

"Ovzon 3 is the first privately funded and developed Swedish geostationary satellite ever to be launched," Luppen said.

"It carries Ovzon's patented solution with high-power steerable beams and unique software-defined capabilities. It will become operational when reaching its exact destination, and after in-orbit testing, by mid-year 2024," he said.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster wrapped up its 10th flight during Wednesday's mission, SpaceX reported. After stage separation, the booster touched down eight minutes after liftoff back at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The booster previously launched previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER and five Starlink missions before propelling Ovzon 3 into geosynchronous transfer orbit, SpaceX reported.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The rocket, carrying a the Ovzon-3 broadband internet satellite, lifted off at 6:04pm EST. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

