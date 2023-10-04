SpaceX poised to launch its 70th mission of the year tonight

SpaceX plans to launch 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit tonight (Oct. 4), on the company's 70th orbital mission of the year.

The Starlink spacecraft are scheduled to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight at 10:45 p.m. EDT (0245 GMT on Oct. 5). If the rocket doesn't fly on time tonight, there are four backup opportunities available, beginning at 11:38 p.m. EDT (0338 GMT) and ending at 1:57 a.m. EDT (0557 GMT) on Oct. 6.

You can watch the action live via SpaceX's account on X (formerly known as Twitter). Coverage is expected to start about five minutes before launch.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing at sea on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions about 8.5 minutes after launch.

It will be the eighth liftoff and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description. Four of its previous seven launches sent Starlink batches aloft.

The 22 Starlink satellites, meanwhile, are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after launch.

Tonight's flight will be the 70th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023. The majority of those launches have been dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently consists of more than 4,800 operational satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket has flown 66 of SpaceX's orbital missions this year, with the company's powerful Falcon Heavy taking care of the other three. But that latter number is about to grow: A Falcon Heavy is scheduled to launch NASA's Psyche asteroid mission on Oct. 12.

SpaceX also launched a test flight this year of its new Starship deep-space transportation system. That mission, which did not aim to send a payload to orbit, ended four minutes after launch when Starship ran into problems.