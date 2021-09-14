SpaceX prepares for first all-civilian mission
For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. (Sept. 13)
Charles Hoskinson doesn't believe any blockchain will be dominant in the years to come, even so-called "ethereum killers" like cardano.
Israel's vaccination drive was a shining model. But its late-summer Covid-19 spike holds reasons for other countries to worry about coronavirus surges in their own near futures.
NASA's Perseverance has collected the first-ever rocks from Mars. This historical moment hints at a history of a potentially habitable world. The post First Mars Rocks Reveal Planet Was Once Potentially Habitable appeared first on Nerdist.
Fusion energy is closer to becoming a practical reality after researchers successfully tested an extremely powerful magnet.
Colossal, a Texas-based genetics company, announced its launch Monday with the ambition of resurrecting the prehistoric beasts in the Arctic.
Inspiration4 will orbit the Earth for three days, making it the first time a non-professional crew has undertaken such an ambitious mission.
The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.
Butterflies seem gentle as they flutter from plant to plant. But some may be more murderous than you imagine. Naturalists recently witnessed several species of milkweed butterfly harassing, subduing and subsequently feeding on milkweed caterpillars, presumably to get their fill of toxic alkaloids inside the larvae. This behavior was described in an article published Wednesday in the journal Ecology.
This summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts "on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis." There's just one problem: there's not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.
Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.
Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go. Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen.
Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 of its Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday night at 8:55 PM PDT (11:55 PM EDT). This was the first launch for the Starlink satellite internet constellation from the west coast, and also the first batch of a second stage of Starlink satellite deployment, targeting a new orbital trajectory that will help the network provide service to new regions including Northern Canada and parts of Northern Europe. In total, SpaceX has now launched around 1,800 Starlink satellites, and it has been providing coverage to customers during its beta program for over a year now.
Nasa's Perseverance rover was last week commanded to acquire two significant rock samples on Mars.
When you think of micro- or nanotechnology, you likely think of small electronics like your phone, a tiny robot or a microchip. But COVID-19 tests – which have proven to be central to controlling the pandemic – are also a form of miniaturized technology. Many COVID-19 tests can give results within hours without the need to send a sample to a lab, and most of these tests use an approach called microfluidics.
SpaceX is expected to launch another billionaire into space on Wednesday in what will become the first time ever that humans are blasted into Earth's orbit with only civilians aboard.The group of four is being led by Jared Isaacman, the chief executive of an e-commerce company called Shift4 Payments.Professor Sridhar Tayur teaches about new business models at Carnegie Mellon University."I think it's exciting. I think they need to get the safety numbers in, I would think, better than one in 100 for this to go beyond a few brave people. And then I believe they could get a thousand people to try it a year or something like that at good safety levels, at about $250,000 an orbital flight, because that is the kind of money people are spending on expensive cars and things of that type.""There is a certain amount of frivolousness and ego in it. But I also believe that we have moved in our understanding of science and our capability and technologies because people have taken these kind of extraordinary risks. I mean, that is the human endeavor to push the limits."Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have also recently blasted civilian tourists into space, but both of those were suborbital - meaning they didn't circle the Earth and only lasted a few minutes. This new trip will take three days, circling the Earth every 90 minutes.Isaacman says they'll conduct experiments and is using the event to raise support for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. One of his fellow crew members, Hayley Arceneaux, is a physician's assistant at the institution. The other two members are Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and Chris Sembroski, a U.S. Air Force vet and engineer. They were the winners of an online contest and sweepstakes respectively.
An Israeli-French-American Holocaust survivor and historian and a U.S. scientist specializing in gut bacteria were among the recipients this year’s Balzan Prizes, recognizing scholarly and scientific achievements, announced on Monday. Saul Friedlander, who has taught at both the University of California, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv University, was awarded the prize for Holocaust and Genocide Studies for his work broadening the perspective on the history of the Holocaust. Friedlander, 88, was born in Prague in 1932 in a non-religious Jewish family, which fled to France after the German occupation in March 1939.
The spacewalk is the fourth in a series devoted to upgrading the space station's power system.