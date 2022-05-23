SpaceX president defends Musk against sexual misconduct allegation - CNBC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
  • Gwynne Shotwell
    American business executive

(Reuters) - SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk against a sexual misconduct allegation that he has denied, CNBC news on Monday.

Business Insider last week reported that Musk's private rocket company SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.

"Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations," Shotwell wrote in an email to employees last week, according to the CNBC report.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has denied the report of harassment, calling the person who made the claim a liar.

The Business Insider article quoted an anonymous person who said she was a friend of the flight attendant. The friend had provided a statement as part of the private settlement process, according to the article.

SpaceX and Shotwell could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Do claims against Musk raise a legal issue for his companies and Twitter deal?

    A report saying Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's company SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual harassment claims by a flight attendant on a private jet comes as he eyes a takeover of Twitter. Below is an overview of some of the key legal questions arising from the claims, which were published on Thursday by Business Insider. Musk has denied the allegations.

  • Elon Musk lost $10 billion in net worth in a single day after sexual misconduct claims emerged

    Elon Musk owns about 15% of Tesla, reports say. The carmaker's stock tanked 6.4% on Friday after news of the allegations emerged.

  • Philly school district reinstates mask mandate

    The Philadelphia School District is reinstating a mask mandate for students and staff while in school buildings and on buses. The superintendent says the decision was based on rising COVID case counts. (May 23)

  • Bank of America CEO says Americans still haven’t spent all their stimulus money

    Brian Moynihan says his bank’s customers have more money now compared with a year ago, despite increased inflation.

  • Tesla Stock Lags On Report Of More Shanghai Factory Production Delays

    Tesla shares are set for their lowest open since August of last year following a report that suggests another day of production delays at its Shanghai gigafactory.

  • Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Spins Sophisticated Dressing In Peplum Top, Wide-Leg Trousers & Sandals at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Event

    Maye Musk served a sophisticated summer style moment in a white peplum top, wide-leg trousers and sandals at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue VIP event in Florida.

  • A chase, fence and shooting: Details remain few about marshals' killing of Louisville man

    Cryer, 25, was fatally shot by the Marshals Service during an operation meant to arrest him in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

  • London's $24 billion Crossrail finally opens

    London's long-delayed and over-budget Crossrail finally opens to passengers on Tuesday, offering faster journeys from Heathrow Airport and Berkshire in the west to Essex in the east through a series of new, long tunnels under Britain's capital. The railway, which has been renamed the "Elizabeth" line in honour of Queen Elizabeth, is expected to carry 200 million people a year and will increase London's rail capacity by 10%, according to Transport for London (TfL). Delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems, even before the onset of the pandemic, Crossrail will open three and a half years late and more than 4 billion pounds over budget for a total cost of 18.8 billion pounds ($23.6 billion).

  • Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large

    An unidentified gunman shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train Sunday morning in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack. The shooting happened on a Q train traveling over the Manhattan Bridge at around 11:40 a.m., a time of day when subway cars are often filled with families, tourists and people headed to Sunday brunch. Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, "and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range,” said the NYPD's Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey.

  • Impending demise of Roe v. Wade puts a spotlight on a major privacy risk: Your phone reveals more about you than you think

    Where you've been and who you've interacted with are not difficult for governments and corporations to find out. Maskot via Getty ImagesWhen Politico published Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that would undo Roe v. Wade, a number of commentators observed how hard it would be for women in states that had made abortion illegal to safely travel to abortion clinics elsewhere. Their phones’ location histories would give them away, or maybe their search histories would. Even their t

  • Famed Silicon Valley startup incubator warns founders that 'things don't look good' and shares 8 tips to survive an economic downturn

    Y Combinator told founders in an email that no one can "predict how bad the economy will get" and told them the safe move is to plan for the worst.

  • Court records show VA employee arrested, charged in brutal beating of Vietnam veteran

    For weeks, VA police who made the arrest, and leadership at the Atlanta VA refused to provide basic information about the attack.

  • 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into Recession

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging between 5.5% and 12%, can combat historically high inflation and make patient investors richer over time.

  • Boeing’s Starliner is close to breaking SpaceX’s astronaut monopoly

    The US wanted two redundant ways to get astronauts into space, and it now it nearly has them after an uncrewed Boeing Starliner arrived at the International Space Station over the weekend. The second privately owned spacecraft built through the commercial crew program after SpaceX’s Dragon, Boeing’s Starliner promises to expand both NASA’s scientific work and give a new option to companies and individual seeking transport to space. NASA initially partnered with Boeing in 2014 to build a vehicle to carry astronauts from the Earth to the orbital laboratory, but attempts at test-flights in 2019 and 2021 failed, revealing serious problems.

  • How many bots are on Twitter? The question is difficult to answer and misses the point

    Yes, worry about Twitter, but don't worry whether there are hordes of spambots running rampant there. gremlin/E+ via Getty ImagesTwitter reports that fewer than 5% of accounts are fakes or spammers, commonly referred to as “bots.” Since his offer to buy Twitter was accepted, Elon Musk has repeatedly questioned these estimates, even dismissing Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal’s public response. Later, Musk put the deal on hold and demanded more proof. So why are people arguing about the perc

  • Max Q: Insertion burn

    Nearly two and a half years after the first botched flight test, Boeing successfully launched its Starliner capsule on Thursday, and docked it to the International Space Station on Friday night. It's a major achievement for the company's astronaut transportation program, which until now has been plagued with setbacks and technical snafus. Starliner's closest analogue is SpaceX's Dragon capsule, and indeed both were developed under a NASA program called Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap).

  • 'They ruined everything': Fleeing the devastation in Ukraine

    People hiding in basements without electricity, water or gas as their towns are pulverized above them. In shock, sometimes fighting off tears, civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. More than 270 people boarded an evacuation train Sunday heading west to safer areas of Ukraine from the town of Pokrovsk, most brought there on buses from areas near the fighting.

  • Confused about where Fed policy is headed? Don’t worry. Professional forecasters are too

    If you’re confused where interest rates are going to end up in 2023, you’re not alone. A new survey from the National Association for Business Economics shows a wide split among their members on whether rates will go higher or lower. Earlier this month, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a half a percentage point to 0.75%-1%.

  • SpaceX's Starlink launches $135-a-month internet service for RVs

    The company is rolling out an extra $25 monthly fee for relocating satellite dishes. The users will be able to pause and restart at any time.

  • South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

    The devastating heat wave which has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely due to climate change, according to a study by an international group of scientists on Monday. The World Weather Attribution group analyzed historical weather data and suggested that early, long heat waves that impact a massive geographical area are rare, once-a-century events. If global heating increases to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) more than pre-industrial levels, then heat waves like this could occur twice in a century and up to once every five years, said Arpita Mondal, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, who was part of the study.