SpaceX protests Viasat-Inmarsat merger plans to U.S. FCC

Picture illustration of Viasat logo and satellite model
Joey Roulette
·2 min read

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - SpaceX's satellite unit on Monday protested Viasat's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), alleging the rival satellite operator had violated commission rules and should not be granted approval to control another company's assets.

SpaceX, which has launched some 2,600 satellites to space for its Starlink internet constellation, called on the FCC to deny satellite internet firm Viasat's request to take over Inmarsat licenses as part of the companies' proposed merger.

Reiterating past complaints to the commission, SpaceX argued Viasat is unfit to control Inmarsat's FCC-approved ground terminals because Viasat is allegedly in violation of its own FCC licenses by using a radio frequency band without having met certain FCC conditions.

"Viasat has previously refuted SpaceX's baseless claims at length. There is nothing new here," a company spokeswoman said in a statement. "We continue to believe that the transaction will serve the public interest and remain confident that the FCC will reach that same conclusion after reviewing the complete record."

SpaceX's senior director for satellite policy, David Goldman, wrote in the filing: "The public interest is not served by giving a company with such blatant disregard for the Commission's rules control over the Inmarsat satellite system."

Viasat and SpaceX are fierce competitors in the satellite internet industry and have sparred over various licensing and regulatory issues in the past before the FCC, which allocates shares of radio spectrum to U.S. companies.

Viasat in November last year announced its intent to acquire British satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion in cash, stock and an assumption of debt. The company said it expected to close the deal in the second half of 2022, after shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX raises $1.68 billion through equity financing - filing

    (Reuters) -SpaceX has raised $1.68 billion through equity financing, the Elon Musk-founded rocket maker said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001181412/000118141222000001/0001181412-22-000001-index.html on Monday. The fresh financing round, in which the company looked to raise $1.725 billion, was disclosed in securities filings on Monday and comes as SpaceX invests heavily in its Starship rocket development and Starlink broadband internet satellite constellation. SpaceX earlier in the day received a long-awaited clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration that its Boca Chica, Texas, Starship development site had no significant environmental impact, clearing a hurdle that had contributed to delays in the Mars rocket's development.

  • SpaceX Starship clears FAA hurdle on road to first orbital test flight

    The FAA found no major show stoppers in an environmental review at a Texas launch site.

  • Stocks, Bonds Roiled by Fears of Bigger Fed Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia face more losses after global shares sank into a bear market amid a surge in Treasury yields and the dollar on growing expectations of sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grow

  • Russia destroys last bridge to Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces have destroyed the last bridge to Ukraine's eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, trapping any remaining civilians there and making it impossible to get in humanitarian supplies, the region's governor said on Monday. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said some limited military access remained however to the devastasted city that has become a key battleground for Ukraine as it tries to halt Russia's advance across its industrial Donbas heartland. He wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that "a part" of it remained under Ukrainian control, but that it was no longer possible to transport humanitarian cargoes there.

  • Five Steps to Negotiating a Raise During Booming Inflation

    A rising mountain of pink slips can have an indirect influence on companies and employees, too. Take career professionals who, while likely safe and secure on the job, may be resistant to ask for a raise at a time when many companies are looking to tighten their belts. "For current workers, layoffs can present an opportune time to ask for a raise—especially in an overall strong labor market," said Ben Cook, CEO of Riva, a Palo Alto, Cal.-based salary coaching platform.

  • Inflation Data Likely Push Fed to Consider 75 Basis-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest pickups in consumer prices and inflation expectations will probably spur Federal Reserve officials to consider the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 when they meet this week, after Chair Jerome Powell previously signaled a smaller move was the likely outcome.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blo

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule: Groups, matches, fixture start times

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. This is the first time that the World Cup will be held in the Middle East.

  • A 440-acre mixed-use development with 750 homes is inbound for Sherman

    A new 440-acre mixed-use, master-planned community is headed to Sherman and will contain 750 homes by the time the dust clears. Covenant Development, in partnership with Rockhill Capital & Investments, is planning the project, called Heritage Ranch. The development is located at the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 82.

  • Economist: ‘There’s certainly the justification’ for the Fed to go for a 75 basis point hike

    NatWest Global Economics Head of US Michelle Girard joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, rate hikes, consumer sentiment, recessionary risks, and the expectations for Tuesday’s FOMC meeting.