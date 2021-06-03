SpaceX provides a ride to the space station for ‘kidney on a chip’ and new solar arrays

Alan Boyle
·3 min read
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, carrying supplies and science experiments into space. (SpaceX via YouTube)

SpaceX launched a Dragon cargo capsule to the International Space Station today with more than 7,300 pounds of supplies and science, including an experiment from the University of Washington that takes advantage of zero gravity to study how our kidneys work.

The resupply mission began at 1:29 p.m. ET (10:29 a.m. PT) with liftoff for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Minutes after launch, the Falcon’s first-stage booster flew itself back to an at-sea touchdown in the Atlantic Ocean, while the Dragon continued its rise to orbit.

Rendezvous with the space station is scheduled for Saturday.

SpaceX’s 22nd cargo resupply mission is carrying a wide range of science experiments. One will use glow-in-the dark bobtail squid to study the impact of spaceflight on interactions between microbes and their hosts. Another will study how tardigrades are able to weather the rigors of space.

And then there’s UW’s “kidney on a chip.”

This flight marks the second time that the kidney-tissue experiment has been sent into orbit. The first go-round, also involving a SpaceX Dragon trip, took place in 2019. This time, the experiment involves 24 tissue chips, each the size of a credit card.

The chips contain human kidney cells that are kept alive in a tiny system that delivers fluids dynamically. The zero-gravity environment accelerates processes that can lead to disease or dysfunction, such as kidney stones or osteoporosis. That’s bad news for astronauts, but it’s an advantage for researchers on Earth.

“This research in microgravity offers unparalleled opportunities to accelerate the pace of research into kidney diseases and aging that can benefit everyone on Earth,” neuroscientist Lucie Low, scientific program manager for the Tissue Chip for Drug Screening program at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, said in a news release.

Researchers at UW Medicine, UW’s School of Pharmacy and the Kidney Research Institute are conducting parallel kidney-tissue experiments in earthly labs. The results could point the way to new drugs and other innovations for treating kidney disease on Earth.

Another big payload on this resupply flight is a pair of roll-out solar arrays developed for the space station by Boeing and its Spectrolab subsidiary, along with Redwire and its Deployable Space Systems subsidiary. The technology was given its first on-orbit test back in 2017, but this mission marks its operational debut.

These next-gen arrays are designed to unroll like a Hollywood red carpet, rather than unfolding like an accordion, as the station’s existing arrays did. Astronauts are due to install the arrays and spread them to their full length of 63 feet during a series of spacewalks this summer.

The arrays will augment the station’s power-generating system by as much as 30%, providing electricity for additions that could eventually include Axiom Space’s commercial habitation module.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • NASA, SpaceX launch baby squid and water bears to International Space Station

    The squid will be used in research on the International Space Station into the effects of spaceflight on interactions between microbes and animals.

  • Gastroenterologists debunk 12 myths about indigestion and gut health

    Gastroenterologists Dr. Fola May and Dr. Austin Chiang debunk 12 myths about indigestion. They explain what to do if you get food poisoning, and more.

  • JBS work resumes as Biden blames Russia for hack

    JBS employees returned to U.S. meat plants on Wednesday, a day after the company's beef operations ground to a halt due to a ransomware attack believed to be perpetrated by a notorious hacking group based in Russia.At the end of remarks related to his administration's vaccination efforts, President Joe Biden was asked if he planned to retaliate against Russia for the second supply chain disrupting attack in less than a month.REPORTER: "Mr. President will you retaliate against Russia for this latest ransomware attack?"BIDEN: "We're looking closely at that issue."REPORTER: "Do you think Putin is testing you?"BIDEN: "No."Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she expected Biden to discuss the spate of ransomware attacks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Geneva on June 16.PSAKI: "President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks... Responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals."A source with direct knowledge of the latest ransomware attack told Reuters on Wednesday that the Russian cyber gang responsible goes by the name REvil, which attacked Apple supplier Quanta Computer earlier this year, demanding a ransom of $50 million for the company to regain access to its systems.The ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meat producer, also follows one in May by another group with ties to Russia against Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which said it paid a $4.4 million ransom to the hackers. Officials said JBS plants were expected to return to full capacity in the next couple days, and the company said in a statement on Tuesday night that it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack."

  • Thousands of worms shot into space for muscle loss mission

    Worms sent to space by British scientists may help find ways to prevent muscle wastage in old age. The low gravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits 250 miles above Earth, is an ideal laboratory for understanding age-related muscle atrophy. “In an anti-gravity environment like in space, the impact on the body is similar to what we see for inactivity,” Dr Bethan Phillips, associate professor of clinical, metabolic and molecular physiology at the University of Nott

  • Analysis: Hacks force Biden into more aggressive stance on Russia

    A ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, by a criminal group likely based in Russia has strengthened the Biden administration's resolve to hold Moscow responsible for costly cyber assaults - even if they are not directly linked to the Kremlin. U.S. President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday. "President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

  • SpaceX will launch four private astronaut missions to the Space Station through 2023

    SpaceX is going to be providing more rides to the International Space Station for private astronauts, on top of the previously announced mission set to take place as early as next January. All four of these flights will be for Axiom, a private commercial spaceflight and space station company, and they're set to take place between early next year through 2023. SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 spacecraft make up the first commercial launch system certified for transporting humans to the ISS, and they've already delivered three groups of NASA astronauts to the orbital lab, including one demo crew for its final qualification test, and two operational crews to live and work on the station.

  • Biden to Amend Trump’s China Blacklist

    Jun.02 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;plans to amend a U.S. ban on investments in companies linked to China’s military this week, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Huawei Technologies Co.&nbsp;unveiled long-awaited details of its HarmonyOS software. Development of the operating system was accelerated after Washington&nbsp;blacklisted&nbsp;the Chinese company. Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Space junk just slammed into the ISS and damaged its arm

    As if we needed another timely reminder that space junk is becoming a serious problem, the International Space Station now has a bit of additional damage thanks to a piece of debris traveling at high speeds around Earth. The Canadian Space Agency reported the existence of a hole in the robotic arm known as Canadarm2 …

  • Why Are We All Talking About UFOs Right Now?

    When spooky things appear in the sky, witnesses have often been reluctant to report them for fear of mockery by others, especially in the halls of government. These days, fewer people are laughing. Unidentified flying objects, or unidentified aerial phenomena as the government calls them, have been taken more seriously by U.S. officials in recent years, starting in 2007 with a small, secretly funded program that investigated reports of military encounters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from

  • From New Zealand to Florida, these real estate markets are seeing the fastest-growing home prices on earth

    The closely eyed Knight Frank report says the last time housing prices rose this fast was the fourth quarter of 2006, at the height of the global housing bubble.

  • Police free Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov but keep him as suspect - lawyers

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police in Moscow released prominent Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov from custody on Thursday, but have kept him as a suspect in a criminal case that prompted his arrest two days ago, his lawyers said. The 41-year-old former member of parliament was detained on Tuesday amid a crackdown on the Kremlin's political opponents that comes ahead of parliamentary elections in September. He was suspected of failing to pay a debt on a rented property dating from 2015-17, according to state media.

  • SpaceX to Fly 3 More Private-Crew Missions to the International Space Station

    Three months after Axiom Space, a would-be space station builder, announced it will conduct the first fully private human-spaceflight mission to the International Space Station (ISS), it announced this morning that it will fly three more such private crew missions to the ISS. In its announcement today, Axiom said it has signed an agreement for three additional Dragon flights to carry private astronauts to the ISS.

  • Biden admin reveals plans for first 25 million donated vaccine doses

    The move comes after months of internal debate and external pressure.

  • Remember the Maverick? Probably not, but it’s the right name for Ford’s small truck

    Do you remember the Ford Maverick? Actress Gabrielle Union will help unveil the vehicle on social channels and Hulu. It’s vaguely familiar, which is a good thing, and Ford already holds the trademarks.

  • Microsoft will unveil the next version of Windows on June 24th

    After teasing the next generation of Windows during Build last week, Microsoft announced that it'll be officially unveiling the new version of its operating system on June 24th at 11AM Eastern.

  • Trying to stop a Chernobyl resurgence

    Dr. Neil Hyatt, a professor of nuclear materials chemistry at the University of Sheffield, explains what researchers have discovered at the site of the Chernobyl disaster.

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019

  • Psychic vowed to fight ‘evil spirits’ for $3,500 — then ghosted client, watchdog says

    One person said they got the runaround when they asked for a refund.

  • Samuel Olson: Body of missing child found as police question story of disappearance in family’s TV appeal

    The police say they have taken a ‘possible suspect’ into custody

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law transferred to notorious Belize jail

    Partner of British billionaire’s son is facing charges of manslaughter in Belize