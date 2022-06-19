SpaceX pulls off three launches in 36 hours

SpaceX completed a record triple-header early Sunday, launching a Globalstar communications satellite from Cape Canaveral after putting a German radar satellite in orbit from California Saturday and launching 53 Starlink internet satellites Friday from the Kennedy Space Center.

The Globalstar launch capped the fastest three-flight cadence for an orbit-class rocket in modern space history as the company chalked up its 158th, 159th and 160th Falcon 9 flights in just 36 hours and 18 minutes. More than 50 launches are expected by the end of the year.

SpaceX's launch triple header began Friday when the company launched 53 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

The SpaceX trifecta began at 12:09 p.m. EDT Friday when a Falcon 9 using a first stage making its 13th flight thundered away from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center carrying another batch of Starlink satellites, pushing the total launched to date to 2,706.

Twenty-two hours later, at 10:17 a.m. Saturday, another Falcon 9 boosted Germany's SARah 1 radar reconnaissance satellite into polar orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The second flight in the series came Saturday morning from fog-shrouded Vandenberg Space Force Base when SpaceX launched a German radar reconnaissance satellite. / Credit: SpaceX

Sunday's flight began at 12:27 a.m. when yet another Falcon 9 took off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, lighting up the overnight sky as it climbed away to the northeast over the Atlantic Ocean.

Two-and-a-half minutes later, the first stage fell away and headed for landing on an offshore droneship while the second stage continued the climb to space. Three second-stage engine firings were required over a little less than two hours to reach the planned orbit.

Carrying a Globalstar communications satellite, a Falcon 9 blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Sunday, chalking up SpaceX's third successful launch in 36 hours. / Credit: SpaceX

Finally, around 2:20 a.m., the Globalstar FM15 satellite was released to fly on its own, bringing SpaceX's third flight in less than two days to a successful conclusion.

Globalstar operates a constellation of satellites that provide voice and data services to users around the world. The FM15 satellite was built as a spare more than 10 years ago and it now presumably is needed to increase network capacity for Globalstar satellite phone users and data transmission.

How NYC doctors worked on the frontlines of COVID

Juneteenth: America's second Independence Day

The Jolly Green Giant of Minnesota has tourists seeing green