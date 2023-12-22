SpaceX queues up launch with booster flying for record 19th time

SpaceX is set to send up another Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral if weather holds on Friday night with a first-stage booster flying for a record 19th time.

The Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-32 mission with 23 Starlink satellites is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 during four-hour window from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. Dec. 23. with a backup window that runs the same time from Dec. 23-24.

Space Launch Delta 45’s weather squadron predicts 70% chance of good conditions falling to 60% chance by the end of the window, and an 80% chance for good conditions in the event of a 24-hour delay.

This would be a record 19th flight for the first-stage booster having flown previously on Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 13 Starlink missions. It will attempt a recovery landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions downrange in the Atlantic.

It would be the 255th booster recovery ever among Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets with SpaceX this week celebrating the eight-year anniversary of the first successful landing.

It marks a busy day for SpaceX which recovered a cargo Dragon spacecraft from the CRS-29 mission that left the International Space Station on Thursday, splashing down off the Florida coast after noon Friday with science on board that was headed to Kennedy Space Center.

This would be the 70th Space Coast launch of the year with SpaceX’s next announced launch set for Dec. 28 from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A when it tries to send up a Falcon Heavy rocket on the USSF-52 mission for the Space Force.