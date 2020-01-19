SpaceX deliberately destroys boosters in dramatic test

SpaceX deliberately destroyed a Falcon 9 booster Sunday in a spectacular high-altitude conflagration moments after an unpiloted Crew Dragon astronaut ferry ship shot away in a critical test of its emergency escape system, propelled to safety with a rush of fiery exhaust from eight powerful abort engines.

Carrying two instrumented astronaut test dummies, the stubby Crew Dragon's eight SuperDraco engines, generating a combined 64,000 pounds of thrust, accelerated the craft from zero to more than 430 mph relative to the booster in seconds, propelling the capsule well away from the doomed rocket as the spacecraft climbed toward a maximum altitude of about 26 miles.

After jettisoning its no-longer-needed trunk section, the Crew Dragon reoriented itself to put its heat shield in the direction of travel, arced over and began plunging back into the thick lower atmosphere.

Michelle Carter's texts with Conrad Roy

SpaceX successfully destroys boosters in dramatic emergency escape test

Puerto Rico governor fires director of emergency services after warehouse found with supplies